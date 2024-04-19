Justyn Hart’s walkoff wins it for Lincoln-Way East: The Herald-News roundup for Thursday

Baseball
Herscher 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, the visiting Tigers scored seven times in the first two innings running away with the win. Reed Millette had two hits and Ayden Collum scored a run for GSW (8-8).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At Frankfort, Justyn Hart’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh brought home Tyler Bell in the Griffins SouthWest Suburban Conference thriller. MJ Schley accounted for the other RBI for East as the Griffins improved to 9-8 overall and 2-0 in the SWSC.
Wilmington 6, Sandwich 2: At Wilmington, Zach Ohlund broke a 2-2 tie with a one out grand slam home run in the bottom of the fourth to give the Wildcats the nonconference win. It was a five=RBI day for Ohlund. Reid Juster earned the win in relief and drove in a run for Wilmington (12-1).
Joliet West 14, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): At Joliet, the red-hot Tigers offense stayed that way in completing the three-game sweep of the Steelmen in a Southwest Prairie contest. Cael Karczewski doubled, tripled and drove in five for the Tigers in support of Casey Tyrell. Tyrell went the distance striking out eight for West (17-3, 3-0). Jay Zepeda had an RBI double for Central (5-12-1, 0-3).
Morris 11, LaSalle-Peru 3: At Morris, Cody DelFavero and Jack Wheeler had three RBIs each to lead Morris to the Interstate Eight win. Anthony Xydakis had two RBIs and Colin Pfeifer went six innings striking out seven for Morris (14-3, 5-1).
Lincoln-Way West 9, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, back-to-back four-run innings lifted the Warriors to the SWSC win. Anthony Massa had three RBIs to lead the West attack. Ben Shea and Jack Linko drove in two runs each as the Warriors remained unbeaten on the season at 15-0, 3-0 in the SWSC.
Joliet Catholic 11, Marian Catholic 4: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers scored in every inning but one as they rolled past the Spartans in an East Suburban Catholic Conference contest. Jose Granados doubled and drove in three to lead the JCA offense. Aidan Heyse went five innings striking out six for the Hilltoppers (15-2, 4-1).
Minooka 16, Oswego East 4 (6 inn.): At Oswego, Nate George, Isaac Goddard, and Noah Pharo had three hits and three RBIs as the Indians rolled in the SPC contest. CJ Deckinga and Tyler DeLuca combined to strike out seven for Minooka (13-5, 3-0).
Plainfield North 5, Oswego 1: At Plainfield, Joe Guiliano tossed a complete game gem and the Tigers plated four in the first to cruise in an SPC contest. Aiden Simmons tripled and drove in two and David Wick also drove in two for North (10-5, 1-2).
Plainfield Central 9, Plainfield East 3: At Plainfield, Ryan Perry went the distance striking out 10 to lead the Wildcats to the win in an SPC contest. JT Augustyniak and Gavin Garnica drove in two runs each for PC (9-8, 1-2). Cody Ray had two RBIs for East (6-12, 2-1).
Providence Catholic 10, DePaul Prep 0 (6 inn.): at Chicago, Cooper Eggert struck out nine and allowed just five hits as the Celtics rolled in the Chicago Catholic League. Eggert also doubled and drove in two. John Greenwood doubled and knocked in three for PC (14-3, 7-0).
Plainfield South 7, Romeoville 6: At Plainfield, the Cougars rallied for six runs in the last of the sixth to take the SPC contest. Ivann Hererra drove in three runs to lead the Cougars offense. Blake Phommachanhom had two hits and an RBI for South (8-6, 1-2). Braden Holgado and Jonny Lee had two RBIs each for Romeoville (6-12, 2-1).
Dwight 3, Seneca 2: At Dwight, Joey Starks RBI single plated Luke Gallett with the game-winning run as the Trojans took the Tri-County conference contest. Starks struck out six on the mound as Dwight improved to 10-7 overall. Paxton Giertz had three hits to lead the offense for Seneca (13-5).
Lemont 8, Sheppard 0: At Lemont, Cannon Madej went five strong innings and struck out 12 to lead Lemont to the South Suburban Conference contest win. Noah Tomaras had two doubles and drove in four runs as Lemont improved to 11-6 overall.
Streator 7, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, Jacob Reardon drove in a run for the Comets as they fell in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Collin Monroe added two hits for RC (6-10).
Softball
Sandburg 9, Bolingbrook 3: At Orland Park, Carly Schopp homered to lead the Raiders offense in an SWSC contest. Mercy Hanny also drove in a run as Bolingbrook fell to 5-10 overall.
Lockport 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (5 inn.): At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw went the distance in the circle and fanned eight to lead the Porters to the win in the SWSC. Brooke Keltner homered and drove in four to lead the Porters offense. Marie Baranowski and Ava Swain drove in a pair for Lockport (12-6, 2-0).
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Andrew 1: At Tinley Park, the Knights scored seven times in the top of the fifth to take hold of the SWSC contest. Lisabella Dimitrijevic pitched all seven innings striking out 12. At the plate, she homered and drove in a pair for LWC (16-4, 2-0).
Lincoln-Way West 10, Lincoln-Way East 4: At Frankfort, the Warriors broke the game open with four runs in the seventh to take the SWSC contest. Molly Finn and Reese Forsythe drove in two runs each for West. (7-5, 3-3).
Minooka 11, West Aurora 2: At Aurora, Sofia Dziuba clubbed three home runs and Taylor Macklin had five hits and struck out four to lead the Indians in an SPC contest. Dziuba accounted for five RBIs. Gracie Anderson and Addisonn Crumly knocked in two each for Minooka (12-1).
Plainfield South 22, Joliet Central 0 (3 inn.): At Joliet, Regina Glover tossed a three-inning no-hitter as the Cougars cruised in an SPC contest. Glover also doubled as part of a three-hit day and drove in four to lead the South offense. Lauren Pell added three RBIs as did Kendal Pasquale for the Cougars (7-10).
Providence 16, Montini 5 (6 inn.): At Lombard, the Celtics banged out 18 hits and 10 different players drove in runs as PC rolled. Angelina Cole, and Sophia Thormeyer drove in a pair of runs each for the Celtics (11-3).
Plainfield East 5, Romeoville 0: At Plainfield, Avery Patek and Maya Patel combined to strike out 14 in a shutout win for the Bengals. Rhiannon McKay drove in a pair of runs for East (6-6).
Seneca 6, Dwight 0: At Dwight, Tessa Krull pitched a complete game striking out 10 to lead the Irish in a Tri-County Conference contest. Krull also added a pair of RBIs to lead the Seneca offense. Alyssa Zellers had three hits for the Irish (14-1). Taylor Heath had a pair of hits for Dwight (9-5).
Lemont 5, Sheppard 3: At Lemont, Sydney Kibbon went the distance to lead Lemont to the win in the SSC. Alyssa DeMaio and Natalie Pacyga had RBIs for Lemont (10-4).
Peotone 17, St. Anne 2 (5 inn.): At St. Anne, the Blue Devils offense exploded for 12 runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open. Ashley Veltman struck out nine to lead Peotone. Payton Schnelle had three RBIs and Meghan O’Connor a pair for Peotone (5-8).
Morris 20, Gardner-South Wilmington 2 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Mylie Hughes drove in four runs as Morris rolled in a nonconference contest. Alyssa Jepson drove in a pair and Abby Hougas homered for Morris (8-6). Nina Siano had two hits for GSW (6-9).
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Sandburg 0: At Orland Park, Conor Jaral had eight kills to lead the Warriors to a 25-23, 25-19 win over the Eagles in an SWSC match. Noah Konopack dished out 24 assists for West (15-3).
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield Central 0: at Plainfield, South improved to 9-8 overall and 2-1 in the SPC with the 25-20, 25-20 win over the Wildcats.
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, Josh Bluhm tallied 18 kills as Lockport won in two games, 27-25, 25-16. Evan Dziadkowiec added 29 assists for Lockport (19-1, 1-0 in the SWSC). Owen Rives had nine kills to lead LWC (10-8, 0-1).
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Flossmoor, the Vikings upset the state-ranked Griffins, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 in an SWSC matchup. East fell to 13-5.
Bolingbrook 2, Andrew 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 18-2 on the season with a 25-13, 25-15 win over Andrew in an SWSC match. Tristan Benbow had six kills and Connor Dmochowski had 19 assists for the Raiders.
Girls Soccer
Herscher 3, Coal City 0: At Coal City, the Lady Coalers fell to the Tigers in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Coal City is now 5-4-1 on the season, 3-3 in the ICE.
Plainfield North 4, Plainfield Central 1: At Plainfield, Kaitlyn Haiser scored twice to lead North to the win in the SPC. Delaney Harwood and Kyla Seifert added single tallies for North (13-2-1).
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, Ava Peterson netted a hat trick to lead the Warriors to an SWSC win over the Boilermakers. Kiersten White, Molly Gillis, Natalie Esposito and Lindsey Dust added goals for West (7-7, 1-0).
Peotone 7, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the ICE with the shutout of the Comets.
Lemont 4, Reavis 0: At Lemont, Emma Amberg scored a hat trick to lead Lemont to the win in the SSC. Casey Kittridge added a goal and Lauren Tracy had the shutout in goal for Lemont (9-3, 4-0).