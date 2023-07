A judge sentenced a 29-year-old man to 100 years in prison for the 2019 first-degree murder of Emanuel “Sam” Burgarino, 76, at the Harrah’s casino hotel in Joliet.

On Tuesday, Judge Dave Carlson issued his sentence to Robert Watson, 29, for fatally stabbing Burgarino to death on March 24, 2019 at the casino hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further details.