Joliet casino murder defendant showed no odd or bizarre behavior before attack, witness says

A man charged with fatally stabbing a Joliet casino hotel guest in 2019 showed no odd or bizarre behavior that would’ve caught the interest of the security guards prior to the attack, according to the casino’s surveillance manager.

The trial against Robert Watson, 29, continued on Monday morning with prosecutors resting their case and Watson’s attorneys beginning their case to prove that Watson may have been insane at the time he allegedly stabbed of Emanuel “Sam” Burgarino, 76, to death on March 24, 2019, on the fifth floor of Harrah’s casino hotel.

The jury was shown soundless surveillance footage of Watson apparently trying to access the casino in 2014 with a fake identification card, followed by footage of him in 2019 wandering inside and outside of the casino hours before prosecutors say he stabbed Burgarino to death.

Watson’s attorneys played the videos in 2014 and 2019 to show the difference in his appearance and demeanor.

In the 2014 video, a more clean-cut Watson is seen smiling and standing with a security guard who is checking out an identification card. In the 2019 video, Watson is moving around the casino wearing a backpack, baggy clothes, a hoodie and a beanie.

The videos were played during the testimony of Larry Ferguson, a surveillance manager for Harrah’s casino in Joliet.

Ferguson testified that to the best of his knowledge, Watson was trying to access the casino with a fake identification in 2014. In 2019, Watson walked through areas of the casino that did not require him to show identification, he said.

In the time before the attack on Burgarino, Watson did not do anything in the 2019 videos to merit a response from the security guards, according to Ferguson.

“There was no odd or bizarre behavior?” asked Will County Assistant State’s Attorney William Lite.

“That’s correct,” Ferguson said.

According to trial testimony from last week, Watson had followed a hotel guest Glenn Hill into an elevator and off the fifth floor of the building. On that floor, Hill said he saw Watson attack Burgarino, who died from multiple stab wounds to his head, neck, chest, heart, lungs and liver.

After the jury was dismissed for a brief break, Watson’s attorney, Shenonda Tisdale, made a motion for a directed finding that asked for a dismissal of one charge that alleged Watson attempted to rob Burgarino.

Tisdale contended there was no evidence presented by prosecutors that Watson tried to rob the victim.

“There’s no statements. There’s no pockets turned inside out,” she said.

Lite said Burgarino’s fiancée, Denise Dixon, testified that Burgarino had a large amount of cash on him, there’s evidence Burgarino was pepper sprayed prior to the attack and Hill managed to catch Watson attacking Burgarino, which led to the failure of the robbery.

Judge Dave Carlson denied Tisdale’s motion.