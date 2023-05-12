Jury finds Watson guilty in Harrah’s Joliet murder

A jury on Friday found Robert Watson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 stabbing of a Wisconsin visitor to the Harrah’s Joliet Hotel and Casino.

The jury’s finding was guilty but mentally ill, which prosecutors said will have an impact on his treatment in the prison system but not on his sentence.

The fiancee of Emanuel “Sam” Burgarino, who was 76 when he was killed, was in tears as she talked about him after the verdict.

“This is justice, but it won’t bring Sam back,” Denise Dixon said.

Dixon was at Harrah’s but not with Burgarino when he was attacked.

“Sam was everything to me,” she said. “He was just a wonderful person. He didn’t deserve to leave the world like that.”

A sentencing hearing for Watson, 29, was set for July 31.

Watson was homeless at the time of the murder, and his attorneys argued that he suffered from schizophrenia.

The finding of guilty but mentally ill was among the options for the jury, which could also have given a straight guilty verdict or found Watson not guilty by reason of insanity.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Slazyk said the finding of guilty but mentally ill does not have a direct effect on Watson’s sentence. But it will have an impact on Watson’s placement in the prison system and the availability of psychological treatment, he said.

“It doesn’t diminish his length of sentence at all,” Slazyk said.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson will determine Watson’s sentence after the sentencing hearing.

Defense attorneys are likely to point to Watson’s mental condition as a factor in the sentencing, however.

In closing arguments, Watson attorney Shenonda Tisdale told the jury that he acted on delusions and had showed symptoms of schizophrenia.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.