Joliet police seek identities of 2 suspects in homicide investigation

Detectives are seeking the identities of two male suspects whom they wish to speak to in regards to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old teen in Joliet.

The Joliet Police Department requested assistance from the community in identifying two males seen in photos they publicly released on Saturday.

One male is wearing a red hoodie while the other is wearing a black hoodie. In one of the photos, the two are concealing their faces with masks while outdoors.

Detectives wish to speak with them regarding the homicide of Antoine Shropshire, 16, who was killed at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of South Joliet Street.

A vigil was held for Shropshire on Friday evening.

Anyone who can identify the two male suspects, provide video footage or have information regarding Shropshire’s homicide should contact detectives Raymond Jansma at 815-724-3028 or Teresa Esqueda-Reed at 815-724-3047.

They can also contact the department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.

If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or visit the organization’s website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

More photos of the two people are available at the Joliet Police Department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jolietpolice.