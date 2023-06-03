Slain Joliet teen remembered at vigil

About 200 people gathered Friday evening for a vigil to remember Antoine Shropshire at the Joliet park where he was killed by gunfire just three nights earlier.

People spoke of warm memories of the 16-year-old who lost his life and called for action against street violence.

“We shouldn’t be here, but we are,” said his mother, Tysha Hammond. “This is now my reality. My son was with me for 16 years. It took 15 seconds to take him away from me – over a BB gun.”

Police have not provided details of what happened Tuesday. But, Hammond has said her son and friends were chasing youths armed with BB guns when someone opened fire with a real gun.

The need to get control of gun violence was among the messages at the vigil, which took place at the park in the 400 block of South Joliet Street where Shropshire was killed.

“Let’s just stop it,” Hammond said “It’s not worth another life.”

Antoine Shropshire's family grieves as candles are lit at a vigil to remember him on Friday in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Jaron Nabors, who heads the organization 2morrow Startz 2day, said people need to show “the same outrage and the same energy” over street violence that has been demonstrated over unjustified police violence.

“We can’t let this continue to be the norm and continue to be accepted,” Nabors said.

Bishop Steven Evans with Leap of Faith Ministries in Joliet spoke of the “numerous guns in the community right now. There may be some right here.”

He said young Black people leaving the house armed with guns usually aren’t doing so out of fear of racist white people or racist police.

“You leave your home with a gun because you think you might have to defend yourself against your own people,” he said.

Shropshire was Black. No one has been arrested for his killing, and police have not released a description of a suspect.

But his killing was the kind of street crime that people said needs to be stopped.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy attended the vigil and described Shropshire’s death as “the loss of a life not yet lived.”

Mayor Terry D'Arcy expresses his condolences to Tysha Hammond before a vigil on Friday for her son, Antoine Shropshire, who was killed by gunfire in Joliet three nights earlier. (Bob Okon)

“Speaking for myself and for the city of Joliet, we are very, very sorry for your loss,” D’Arcy said to Shropshire’s family.

Relatives and friends spoke of how deep a loss it is.

“Antoine was a light in a room,” said Janaya White, who had known Shropshire since the third grade. “He drew so many smiles and so many laughs.”

Marcus Payton, Shropshire’s uncle, said the support shown at the vigil for the family and for Antoine, should be shown everyday.

“Be more involved. That’s what it’s going to take,” Payton said. “We’ve got to stop the killing and stop the madness.”