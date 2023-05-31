Joliet teen killed in Tuesday night shooting; police investigating

A 16-year-old was killed after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night, Joliet police said.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Joliet Street at 7:57 p.m. with a report that someone had been shot.

There they found the male teen “who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” the Joliet Police Department said in a news release. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.”

The coroner’s office will determine the victim’s identity and cause of death, police said.

Officers and detectives secured the crime scene on Tuesday night and initiated an investigation, police said. The investigation is still “in its early stages” as detectives work to identify suspects, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.