SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 3: Rock Falls, Newman volleyball earn wins

Girls volleyball
Rock Falls 2, North Boone 0: At Rock Falls, the Rockets defeated the Vikings 25-12, 25-13.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Nicolette Udell with 12 kills, Claire Bickett with eight kills, Denali Stonitsch with 12 assists, Kacie Witherow with eight assists and Lilly Betts with two kills and one ace.
Newman 2, Mendota 0: At Sterling, the Comets defeated the Trojans 25-20, 25-20.
Leaders for Newman were Jess Johns with 10 kills and nine digs; Molly Olson with 15 assists, 11 digs and three kills; Kennedy Rowzee and Ellie Rude with three kills apiece; and Addison Foster with five digs, three assists and two aces. Sam Ackman chipped in three digs and two aces for the Comets.
Eastland 2, Amboy 0: At Lanark, the Cougars defeated the Clippers 25-6, 25-16.
Leaders for Eastland were Olivia Klinefelter with six aces, five digs and four kills; Trixie Carroll with 12 kills; Jenica Stoner with 17 assists and two aces; Morgan McCullough with four digs; and Hanna Graham with three blocks.
Fulton 2, Milledgeville 0: At Milledgeville, the Steamers defeated the Missiles 25-16, 25-17.
Leaders for Fulton were Miraya Pessman with six kills, seven assists and four digs; Brooklyn Brennan with 10 assists, eight digs and three kills; Ava Bowen and Annaka Hackett with four kills apiece; and Resse Germann with nine digs and two aces.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Kendra Kingsby with four kills and three digs; Maliah Grenoble with nine assists and two digs; and Kendra Hutchison with three kills.
Polo 2, Forreston 0: At Forreston, the Marcos defeated the Cardinals 25-19, 25-20.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 13 digs and four kills; Madison Glawe with nine digs; Ellie Wells with 12 assists; and Ali Danekas and Courtney Grobe with three kills apiece. Camrynn Jones chipped in seven assists for the Lady Marcos.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with 14 kills and 10 digs, Jenna Greenfield with seven kills and Ennen Ferris with 19 assists.
Rockford Lutheran 2, Oregon 0: At Rockford, the Crusaders defeated the Hawks 25-17, 25-21.
Leaders for Oregon were Rylie Robertson with 11 digs and two kills; Kenna Wubbena with seven kills and seven digs; and Anna Stender with seven digs and six assists.
Princeton 2, Bureau Valley 0: At Princeton, the Tigers defeated the Storm 25-21, 25-14.
Leaders for Princeton were Natasha Faber-Fox with 13 assists, three digs, three aces and 14 points; Miyah Fox with nine digs; and Caroline Keutzer with five kills.
Cross country
Erie-Prophetstown Panther Invite: At Erie, the Riverdale boys won the seven-team event with a 36. Erie-Prophetstown took second with 45, Newman nabbed third with 45, and Bureau Valley finished fourth with 120.
E-P’s Charlie Link finished first at 16:15.92 in a 75-runner field. Tyson Skinner (17:26.08, 8th), Jacob Gibson (17:26.90, 9th), Alex Bomleny (17:56.45, 12th) and Gus Schultz (18:13.96, 15th) also posted top-15 times for the Panthers.
Newman placed five runners in the top 14. Lucas Simpson clocked a 16:55.81 for third, Lucas Schaab ran a 17:00.62 for fourth, and Wyatt Widolff recorded a 17:54.18 for 11th. Carver Grummert (18:06.84, 13th) and Ricardo Hernandez (18:08.81, 14th) also finished near the front of the pack for the Comets.
Morrison’s Isaiah McDearmon clocked an 18:28.02 to finish 17th.
Adrian Gallardo (18:31.54, 18th) and Maddox Moore (18:39.20, 19th) had top-20 finishes for Bureau Valley.
On the girls side, Riverdale won a five-team race with a 24 score, and E-P took second with a 31.
E-P’s Sarah Link ran a 21:14.49 to finish fourth in a 52-runner field. Jessie DeNeve (21:32.77, 7th), Jillian Norman (21:48.02, 10th), Clara Ashdown (22:40.52, 14th) and Chloe Slock (22:59.80, 15th) also finished top-15 for the Panthers.
Morrison’s Emma Christin clocked a 23:27.72 for 19th.
Girls tennis
Dixon 6, Rock Island 3: At Dixon, the Duchesses defeated the Rocks, improving to 20-3 in dual meets.
Dixon had four singles winners — Addison Arjes (No. 2), Rachel Lance (No. 4), Arielle Tefiku (No. 5) and Brooklyn Arjes (No. 6). Grace Ferguson and Addison Arjes won at No. 2 doubles, and Lance and Brooklyn Arjes prevailed at No. 3 doubles.
Girls swimming
Sterling 97, Byron 86: At Sterling, the Water Warriors co-op won seven out of 12 varsity events to defeat the Tigers co-op.
Sterling’s Madison Austin was a quadruple winner, placing first as an individual in the 50 freestyle (25.40 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.61). She also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.29) with teammates Hazel Pham, Payton Purdy and Kate Austin, as well as the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.98) with Kate Austin, Sammie Knox and Emma VanHorn.
Kate Austin won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.97, Purdy won the 100 freestyle in 59.36 seconds, and Knox won the 500 freestyle in 5:55.46.
Byron’s Abby Krueger, Rylie Vatch, Madi Groharing and Natalie Kilmer won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.69. Groharing had two individual wins as well — one in the 200 individual medley (2:21.20), the other in the 100 butterfly (1:02.20).
Vatch won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.23, and teammate Addison Bausman won the diving competition with a score of 251.05.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Carl Sandburg 1: At Dixon, the Skyhawks defeated the Chargers 25-21, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, ending their 17-game conference winning streak.
Leaders for SVCC were Lacey Eissens with 20 kills and 16 digs; Ava Wight with 10 kills and 21 digs; Emma Foster with 19 kills and five aces; Sydney Hargrave and Cadence Stonitsch with 19 assists apiece; and Maya Gartin with 16 kills and three kill blocks. Tori Balma chipped in 13 assists and five kills for the Skyhawks.