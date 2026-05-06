La Salle County man arrested on Iowa sex abuse warrant

A La Salle County man was picked up on a warrant and will be remanded to Iowa to face a charge of sex abuse.

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 34, was taken into custody at his residence in Lake Holiday-Sandwich, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday press release.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the sheriff’s office executed a warrant out of Scott County, Iowa on a charge of sexual abuse in the second degree.

Bettendorf Police Department in Iowa conducted the investigation. Rodriguez was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he was held on a fugitive from justice charge. He will be extradited to Iowa.