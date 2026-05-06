Peru man charged after drug raid yields 3 ounces of cocaine

A Friday drug raid in Peru yielded 3 ounces of purported cocaine plus a Class X drug charge for the occupant.

Paul M. Cephus, 49, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver after drug agents raided his residence in the 2000 block of First Street, Peru, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday news release.

Cephus, was given a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court, and would face six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation if convicted.

TRIDENT agents, assisted by Peru police, executed a search warrant Friday and located about 86.4 grams of purported cocaine along with items associated with the packaging and sale of narcotics, police said.