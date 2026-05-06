Japanese graduate student studies rare Buddhist paintings at Hegeler Carus Mansion

Kyushu University Graduate School of Humanities student Kiri Kumagawa viewing the Hegeler Carus Mansion's modern Japanese paintings (Photo provided by the Hegeler Carus Mansion )

Graduate student Kiri Kumagawa recently visited the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle to view its rare modern Japanese paintings.

The mansion’s painting collection includes several art pieces created by painter Keichu Yamada. Kumagawa toured the mansion and received an up-close artwork presentation.

“Keichu Yamada’s series of paintings on the life of Buddha was a hybrid project heavily influenced by direct international contact. It stands as a crucial, text-bound predecessor to modern Japanese Buddhist paintings,” Kumagawa said in a news release.

Kumagawa is a student at the Kyushu University Graduate School of Humanities in Fukuoka, Japan. The Hegeler Carus Mansion is part of her inaugural trip to the United States.

“We were elated to host Kiri at the Mansion and to assist in her research of modern Japanese artists,” Hegeler Carus Mansion executive director Laura Walker also said in the news release.

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