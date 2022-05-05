Thank you, teachers. From Sauk Valley News

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Students have the spark — it just needs to be ignited

Education is their legacy: Bill Mills and his kin are known as the ‘teaching family’

For Newman trainer-coach, school is a ‘second family’

In their own words: We have shown what we are capable of doing

Rock Falls coach devotes time to teen leadership programs

In building trades, teaching is on site

It’s more than grades: Mental wellness is a priority

Tag-team teaching takes root at Sterling elementary

In Dixon, music is a safe space for expression, building community

As a teacher, Kimberly Radostits has ‘coolest job in the world’

Sterling kindergarten teacher shifts to becoming a reading interventionist

Science teacher shepherds the next generation of medical professionals

Reagan Middle School teachers forge partnership to bring story to life

Veterans find education a rewarding path

For devoted special education teacher, the learning never stops

A heartfelt thank you — from a student