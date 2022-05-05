Students have the spark — it just needs to be ignited

Kimberly Bork is a fourth-grade teacher for Dixon’s Madison Elementary and the Sauk Valley Reading Council president.

Her exceptional work in literacy has been recognized at the state and local level. Her peers know her as someone who goes above and beyond for her students.

When reflecting on her students, Bork said: “They are our future. If we don’t train them upright and guide them and teach them to be creative and critical thinkers, then who will?”

Madison School fourth grade teacher Kim Bork leads her class in an assignment at the Dixon school. Bork is the president of of the Sauk Valley Reading council and has been named the Sauk Valley Media and KSB Hospital's Dixon Amazing Teacher in 2020 and received the Family Literacy Award in 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Bork opens class by posing a thought of the day, getting the students to think about their role in their community and the impact that they can make.

She tries to instill in her students the belief that they all have strength and a purpose and the importance of seeking them out.

“These kids have a spark in them that just needs to be ignited a lot of times, and I look at it as my job to do that,” Bork said. “I can take a kid who doesn’t necessarily see it in themselves, and if I can somehow light that fire for them, I want to do that.”

Bork had several innovative teachers who ignited her own passion for education. Because of that, she continues to seek out new and exciting ways to engage her student’s love of learning.

Madison School fourth grade teacher Kim Bork leads her class in an assignment at the Dixon school. Bork is the president of of the Sauk Valley Reading council and has been named the Sauk Valley Media and KSB Hospital's Dixon Amazing Teacher in 2020 and received the Family Literacy Award in 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)





“I firmly believe that you have to make learning real for kids, and you have to find out how to ignite their passion, and that’s always sort of been my goal,” said Bork.

Bork’s efforts and commitment to children’s education have been recognized by her co-workers and community several times throughout her career. She received the Sauk Valley Media and KSB Hospital’s Dixon Amazing Teacher Award in 2020 and, most recently, the Family Literacy Award in 2021.

“Kim is a natural-born teacher. She is caring, and she puts that into action. She loves what she does and never loses her smile. She is not a sage on the stage as a teacher, in our meetings, or in person. She is just that person, real and caring and supportive,” said fellow Madison Elementary teacher Lonnie Chattic. “The state of Illinois has recognized an amazing teacher, and this is clearly deserved.”

The Family Literacy Award recognizes individuals who are leaders in increasing literacy development. According to the nomination form, the nominee’s efforts must have increased parent participation and produced positive outcomes for family reading.

Nominees must also initiate a unique program or activity which promotes literacy partnerships among educators, parents, and children. The Sauk Valley Reading Council project Writing With Families did just that.

The Sauk Valley Reading Council is a partner with Dixon Public Library. They host the weekly event that brought families together for two months to engage in group writing activities, journaling, and family discussions about cherished memories, life lessons, and personal experiences that bonded them not only as a family but a community.

Bork was nominated by Samantha Logan, the mother of a former student. Logan wrote a letter with her nomination, stating how Bork “teaches the importance of reading and writing to her students and is relentless in her pursuit of implementing an engaging and stimulating curriculum.”

Dixon schools just adopted a new curriculum, Amplify, for grades kindergarten through eighth-grade that Bork is helping pilot with other teachers. The program meets kids where they are in their literacy development, with a strong focus on phonics, vocabulary, and critical thinking skills in reading and writing. The teachers are excited to see the students’ progress with the new curriculum.

Regardless of the learning materials, Bork said good teaching comes from a place of passion.

“Look at the current curriculum you have, find something that you are passionate and interested in, and start developing that passion beyond just the curriculum.”

Madison School fourth grade teacher Kim Bork leads her class in an assignment at the Dixon school. Bork is the president of of the Sauk Valley Reading council and has been named the Sauk Valley Media and KSB Hospital's Dixon Amazing Teacher in 2020 and received the Family Literacy Award in 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Sidebar: Bork took me under her wing

Let me tell you about an amazing colleague, mentor and friend. I took a leap of faith this summer and accepted a new job two days before school started. The worry, fear and anxiety I was feeling was all over the place, but all those feelings were put to rest the minute I met my mentor, Kim Bork. From the moment we met, she has been the most supportive, helpful, encouraging, positive, inspiring person. Right away. Kim took me under her wing and has guided me in instruction, data, guidelines and more. Without Kim and her amazing mentoring, I would not have been able to have had the amazing year I have had. So, to Kim I say, thank you! You have helped me and supported me more than I could have ever imagined, and I can never say thank you enough.

Jennifer Freeman, fourth-grade teacher, Madison Elementary