Tag-team teaching takes root at Sterling elementary

STERLING — Jefferson Elementary School teachers Melissa Heaton and Amber Bianchi joined forces this year to teach kindergarten as a “team taught” classroom. They say it’s allowed them to create a more meaningful classroom experience for their students.

Jefferson Principal Heather Wittenauer said teachers in teams can focus on problem solving. They can address needs of individual students.

“This has been exciting to watch as these two educators work daily to create the best lessons they can for their students,” Wittenhauer said. “The two styles of teaching enhance the overall quality of the lessons and meet all fundamentally appropriate levels within their classroom. This is an example of effective team teaching.”

Special Ed teacher Amber Bianchi works with students in Melissa Heaton's kindergarten class at Sterling's Jefferson School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Teachers also take turns presenting the lessons, which enhances the curriculum and ultimately pushes students to reach expectations they’ll need for first grade.

Bianchi, 47, and Heaton, 46, said the kindergarten team-teaching approach was a first for both and while hesitant at first, they’ve come to appreciate the method.

It brings mutual support, foremost. But they also benefit from their past experiences. Each acts as a sounding board, listening to one another and bouncing effective lesson plans off each other. They’ve come to recognize how practical and effective the process is in meeting the diverse needs of the classroom.

Bianchi takes the lead in teaching math while Heaton is the lead on teaching reading. The other teacher assists.

They also meet with small groups in both subject areas. This way Bianchi is able to give special needs students more one-on-one time.

“We work really well together and tag team whatever situation may arise,” Bianchi says. “When I teach math, she’s walking around helping students. And I do the same during her reading. We feed off each other, and the students really love the attention they get from two teachers. Our expectations of the students are the same behavior-wise, so that’s very helpful, too.”

Jefferson School kindergarten teacher Melissa Heaton helps students Charlotte Wile and Parker Cameron with school work on Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Heaton agrees.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience to learn our strengths and weaknesses, not only in ourselves, but each other, as well,” Heaton says. “We found we’re most effective while one instructs and the other assists in whole-group instruction.”

Bianchi’s teaching philosophy is that every child is unique and equipped with different learning styles. It’s her job to reach each child and build on what they know and instill need to learn.

“Every day is a new day,” Bianchi says, “and no matter what the behavior was on one day, tomorrow is a new day. I want to make a positive impact on the lives of children and to engage them in meaningful thinking and learning.”

Bianchi, who lives in Rock Falls, has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and she’s working on her special education certificate to become a learning behavior specialist. In her 16th year of teaching, Bianchi taught pre-K and second grade at St. Andrews for 13 years before coming to Jefferson. This is her first year teaching kindergarten special education.

She’s been married to Cory Bianchi for almost 26 years, and they have four children, 22-year-old twins Cade and Easton, and daughters, Mattea, 20, and Sophia, 17.

Heaton, who lives in Sterling, has a bachelor’s in early childhood education from Western Illinois University and a master’s degree in literacy. She also has an endorsement from Northern Illinois University in the discipline of English as second language. This is her 21st year teaching kindergarten at Sterling Public Schools, having spent the first seven years at Franklin before coming to Jefferson.

Heaton and her husband Bill have two boys: Kael, 18, and Zach 16. They have eight grandchildren through two older stepchildren, Billy and Brittany. “Mimi life is the best!” Heaton said.

Both women credit their own childhood teachers as their source of inspiration.

Bianchi noted the influence of her sixth-grade teacher at St. Andrews, Norma McDonald.

Students in Melissa Heaton's kindergarten class "get the wiggles out" while learning how to count to 100 Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Sterling's Jefferson School. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

“I knew I wanted to work with kids and to hopefully make a difference in their lives,” Bianchi said. “I love teaching and every day is different.”

Heaton says she’s always loved being around young children and often babysat her nieces and nephews while in high school.

When it came time to decide on a career, she thought of Mrs. Miller, her third-grade teacher at Lanark Elementary School.

“She inspired me to become a teacher because of the relationships she made with students,” said Heaton. “She was the kind of teacher that made you feel good, want to learn, and gave extra time by building relationships with students. I have always hoped to have made that type of impact on my students.”

Both teachers have found the most challenging part of their job is trying to teach students that are dealing with struggles and hardships at home.

But, also, the educational system’s higher expectations for 5- and 6-year-olds coupled with COVID-19 masking restrictions, made it extra challenging. When kindergartners learn phonics, they need to see faces and mouth movements for each letter.

“The COVID learning loss and the effects of the last several years has to be the biggest challenge for educators,” said Heaton. “I believe the effects of the change of instruction from in-person learning to remote learning and a combination of both are going to leave a lasting impact for years to come.”

Yet, both teachers remain steadfast in their devotion to the students.

“I love the students and they are why I do what I do,” Bianchi says.

“It’s not only the little things that happen daily in a kindergarten classroom, but the big accomplishments as well,” adds Heaton. “The daily hugs, smiles, telling me their stories and witnessing small triumphs and hearing ‘I did it.’ It’s also the big accomplishments that you see at the end of year.”

Such big accomplishments are a child who was not able to read their name or name the letters of the alphabet being able to read simple text by the end of the year.

“Despite the challenges of the last year due to COVID, it is truly a privilege and a job I love,” Heaton says.

Every year, Wittenauer gives all the Jefferson teachers a shirt with a motto for the year: This year’s shirt had one word, “Teach.”

Now that some normalcy is returning, including the lifting of the mask requirements, Bianchi and Heaton are focusing on what they love and do best.

Both thanked the staff, teaching peers and the administration, especially Wittenauer, for recognizing the potential of team teaching dynamics.

“Team teaching has enabled me to create more meaningful lessons and experiences to ensure that all students in our classroom are capable of thriving,” Heaton says.