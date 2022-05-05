For devoted special education teacher, the learning never stops

DIXON — Jenny Kirchner has dedicated the past 32 years to educating the students of Dixon Public Schools. Her love of teaching stretches back even further.

Kirchner’s father was a teacher and counselor for Amboy schools. Her mother was a nurse for the Lee County Special Education department. Kirchner loved accompanying her mother to the classrooms and helping with the children.

“I would go and work there during school breaks as a teacher aide and even just being there with my mom. I really enjoyed it,” said Jenny Kirchner. “I think that experience helped me recognize that a teacher needs to be kind and patient. Recognizing where their students are lacking and really try to understand how they learn.”

Jenny Kirchner works with her students at Dixon High School. Kirchner has dedicated the past 32 years to educating the students of Dixon public schools. Her love of teaching stretches back even further. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Long before Kirchner became one of the special education English teachers for Dixon High School, she was a student-teacher for Dixon schools through Northern Illinois University. She student-taught at Washington Elementary for a year and then at the middle school, where she stayed until she became a full-fledged teacher, finally moving to the high school in 1999.

For the last two years, Kirchner has also been a mentor teacher for new special education teachers at the high school. The school’s special education teachers have developed a unique system of support amongst one another.

“Our special ed teachers provide incredible support for our DHS students as co-teachers and resource study hall teachers. They have worked to create a daily communication system to maximize the effectiveness of classwork time. Our special ed teachers go above and beyond to communicate with families to provide the best service for our students,” said Assistant Principal Jessica Meusel.

“I really enjoy it. Getting to help new teachers learn their way around the paperwork and workload, and just working with a peer,” said Kirchner.

Co-teachers work together to manage a caseload of students who need extra assistance in certain subjects. Kirchner remembers what it is like to be a student looking at transitioning into the adult world.

Dixon High School teacher Jenny Kirchner works on a project with student Autumn Sandusky Thursday, April 14, 2022. Kirchner has dedicated the past 32 years to educating the students of Dixon public schools. Her love of teaching stretches back even further. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

“I had my own struggles in school, and I just knew I wanted to help other kids gain valuable skills. The skills to go on to college or straight out into the world of work and having those practical reading and writing skills do that,” said Kirchner. “Once you see that they are willing to try and give effort, they are successful, and once they see that, they continue to be successful.”

In her 32 years of teaching, Kirchner has discovered how important it is for students to be heard. Especially those who are struggling to keep up with their classmates.

“It’s more than just making things fun for kids. Listening and communication are important to them. You have to be fair, firm, and creative,” said Kirchner.

Kirchner offers this bit of advice to future educators.

“Take it one day at a time. Never stop learning and reading about how to improve your student’s education.”