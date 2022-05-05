In Dixon, music is a safe space for expression, building community

Music in schools is about more than marching bands and choir concerts. It is about connections built through shared passion and experiences that reach beyond school halls.

It’s a belief that beats in the hearts of the music education teachers of Dixon public schools.

“We were all teenagers once, but we often forget what it was like.” — Erin Rogers

“We do so much more than teach music. We teach time management, emotional intelligence, discipline, self-efficacy, etc. We create safe spaces and communities that turn into lifelong friendships,” said Erin Rogers, director of choral activities for Dixon High School.

Rogers also leads several extra-curricular vocal groups that meet outside of the school. This is Rogers’ first year teaching for Dixon, and she hopes to add an audio production and songwriting class to the high school in the future.

Dixon High School choir teacher Erin Rogers runs her group through voice work during class Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I have always loved music, and I want to help foster a love for music in others. I was obsessed with singing music as a kid. I joined the choir in fourth grade and orchestra in fifth grade. I was in seventh grade when I found out that teaching choir was a job where the teacher would get to make music every day. I knew that was what I wanted to do for a living. Since then, I have always known that I was meant to be a choir director,” said Rogers.

Dixon public schools are committed to building a solid kindergarten through grade 12 music program.

Erin Rogers directs one of the Dixon High School choir groups during an October 2021 recital. (Troy Taylor)

“It means that every ensemble, regardless of grade level, gets to have experiences they remember and take with them for the rest of their lives. It also means that there is a sense of community amongst all the student musicians,” said Rogers.

Director of Bands for Dixon High School, Riley Carter, shares Rogers’ passion. Carter is responsible for the planning and facilitating of all band-related concerts.

“Band is where I felt the most centered and most at home. Those teachers were really inspirational in my high school career and really pushed me into this, and that’s why I’m here today,” said Riley Carter, director of bands for Dixon High School. “They really went all out to prepare me for what teaching music education was like and developing me as a musician.” (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I have wanted to be doing what I’m doing since I was 10 years old. Growing up in Geneva, I was always in awe of the high school marching band during our town parades, and I knew I wanted to join. I stayed because I had some really great teachers that fostered my interest in music education,” said Carter.

While a teen, Carter lost his mother to cancer. His high school band directors, Pat Fredrick and Shawn Maxwell, took him under their wing, encouraging his love of music and arranging private lessons from professionals outside the school. Carter has never forgotten the impact their time and efforts made on him.

“Band is where I felt the most centered and most at home. Those teachers were really inspirational in my high school career and really pushed me into this, and that’s why I’m here today,” said Carter. “They really went all out to prepare me for what teaching music education was like and developing me as a musician.”

Now Carter and Rogers seek to make the same meaningful connections with their students that helped shape their lives.

“A great teacher is empathetic, builds relationships with each student, prioritizes learning who each student is. Hearing students’ stories has broadened my perspective on life. There is nothing that will remind you that everyone has a story like being a teacher. They are all going through so much. We were all teenagers once, but we often forget what it was like,” said Rogers.

Dixon High School band director Riley Carter cut his chops on the saxophone. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I want to instill in them a lifelong love of music. For some students, this might be the last time they play an instrument after high school, and I want to make people who are critical thinkers and are compassionate and understanding,” said Carter.

In a society where arts and music programs have become easy targets at budget committee meetings, it is essential to remember music teachers do more than teach children to play instruments and sing. They give them the kind of support that lasts a lifetime.