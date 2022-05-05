A heartfelt thank you — from a student

Alfred Doblin once said: “I used to think great teachers inspire you. Now I think I had it wrong. Good teachers inspire you; great teachers show you how to inspire yourself every day of your life. They don’t show you their magic. They show you how to make magic of your own.”

What he means is good teachers make you memorize words on paper. Great teachers, on the other hand, lead you to success and show you how to expand your mind in ways unimaginable. So, this is a thank you to all the great teachers that show their students how to discover their passions in life. All of you deserve to be recognized for your great service to this community and this world. Without great teachers, this world may be in chaos and dismay for we as a society would have no one to help us prepare and comprehend the challenges we all face.

I have had a few experiences with great teachers. One of my great teachers was Mrs. Amber Bianchi, who was formerly my second-grade teacher. Mrs. Bianchi was a very compassionate teacher who always made learning fun and interactive. It is very difficult to keep the attention of second graders, but she did. For years, she has helped build core fundamentals in students, including me, and she did it while not keeping her students in a classroom all day and making them read words on a paper. She sparked creativity and excitement in her students to learn and discover this world. Being so young, second grade is a prime time for exploration of one’s self. The world around them is a very heavy influence on what path we may take in life and Mrs. Bianchi made sure we would all go down the correct and veracious path. Mrs. Bianchi was an important and distinguished character in my life and without her I may have not become the person I am today.

Another noteworthy teacher is eighth-grade math teacher, Mrs. Denise McCue, one of my current teachers. She is one of the absolute greatest teachers I have had in my life. She truly understands what it means to cooperate with her students and helps them in such a way that only an excellent teacher could. This teacher is so great because of how she interacts with her students and helps them understand and grow in knowledge. When I missed school, Mrs. McCue stayed as much as needed till I was caught up. That is truly what makes a good teacher a great one; the ability to help individuals who are struggling and not leave them alone to climb their way back up. She has done this for many others this past year and has helped enlighten so many of her students. The greatness of a teacher does not come from the concepts they teach but how they teach it and Mrs. McCue teaches very well. The powerful effect a great teacher can have is so immense it can create a ripple effect for decades. This is a thank you to all those teachers who never leave a student behind. From all of us students as a community, we appreciate you all, even though we may not always say it.

A great teacher inspires creativity and deep thinking during a lesson. A teacher who fits the role perfectly is Mrs. Rana Smith, an 8th grade English teacher. Mrs. Smith is an astounding and remarkable teacher because of how she interacts with her students. Many feel very comfortable around her and some refer to her as being motherly. She is kind, compassionate, and caring while also teaching discipline and right from wrong. That is what makes teachers so great. It’s how they interact with students that makes us truly appreciate all they do.

Mrs. Smith definitely has inspired me, as many other teachers do for students. Mrs. Smith draws out of students a love of literature, which spills over into a passion for writing. Without that, this article may have never come to fruition. I strongly disliked writing at one point but, with a great teacher, I have come to love it and learning about literature. Great teachers can ignite a burning passion for different topics and have the ability to create a new door to success for their students.

Albert Einstein said: “Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will believe its whole life that it is stupid”. Thank you for appreciating our individuality. From the bottom of our hearts we want to let you know that without you teachers we would have been lost, so thank you for inspiring and guiding us to make us what we are today.

— Ian Finney, Rock Falls Middle School