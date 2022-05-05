Science teacher shepherds the next generation of medical professionals

Nicole Schlemmer, a Sterling High School science teacher, is going beyond preparing her students for their next pop quiz.

Through the Young Doctors League, Schlemmer is helping to prepare the next generation of medical professionals before they get to college.

The league gathers once a month to meet with a different medical professional and gain inside perspective, advice, and exposure to jobs in the area.

“We’ve had a nurse practitioner, an orthopedic surgeon, a radiologist. Our next speaker is a physician’s assistant who also teaches at Saint Ambrose University,” said Schlemmer, who is in her second year assisting with the league.

Students themselves are tasked with seeking out and inviting these local professionals to speak to the league.

“These are all connections the students have with members of our community and can ask them specific questions they have about the job or the schooling,” Schlemmer said.

What they’ve learned is that there is more than one career path into the medical field.

“Some of these people did not get their start until later in life and it’s good for the students to see they don’t have to be in a rush in order to be successful,” she said.

Schlemmer’s involvement with students extends beyond that one group. One of her science courses counts for college credit and she is also one of two advisers for the Student Council.

Schlemmer said she always had a passion for science and the relationship it plays in people’s lives. A curious child, she loved science experiments in school and the hands-on approach they often entail.

“I love how science is always relevant and always changing. When students learn it, they can apply it to their bodies, their everyday life, or things they are witnessing outside. I love how hands-on it is,” said Schlemmer. “It’s fun to teach. I love seeing that light bulb going off and them seeing why it’s so relevant and of course, having fun.”

Schlemmer had no doubts about her own future, based on the interactions she had with her own teachers.

“Growing up I always had great relationships with my teachers and I just loved being in a school environment, and I really wanted to foster those positive relationships with my students and hopefully impact their lives with skills they can take to college and beyond,” said Schlemmer. “I was one of the lucky ones that knew what I wanted to do after I graduated high school and stuck with it”.

Schlemmer teaches anatomy, physiology and advanced placement biology. The latter is a college-level biology course that students can take for college credits.

Schlemmer has the utmost confidence in her student’s ability to handle these advanced courses.

“Students that usually sign up for those classes are ready to take on the challenge of working hard and obtaining that college credit for the advanced placement classes,” said Schlemmer.

Schlemmer was asked to become a Student Council adviser when a spot opened in 2013.

“Nicole is an exceptional educator because of her drive to help all students in every capacity,” said Alexandra Miller, Sterling High School dean of students. “In the classroom, she is innovative in her approaches to providing the best quality experiences for her students through accessible, personalized curriculum and hands-on learning. Outside of the classroom, she works tirelessly as a student council leader to provide essential high school experiences”

“I’m glad I did it because I really enjoy it and have a lot of kids in there that I wouldn’t get to know in my classes,” said Schlemmer.

“Mrs. Schlemmer does everything she can to ensure success for her students. She asks students what their future plans are and helps them prepare to pursue those goals. She tries to connect them with different resources to help with whatever they need,” said Miller.