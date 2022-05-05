Rock Falls coach devotes time to teen leadership programs

ROCK FALLS – In 48 years, Tom DePasquale has been a fixture in the classroom. But he also has made a difference in the lives of youths through sports and other teen leadership activities.

The collaboration with other teachers and, most of all, the energy of young people, keeps him engaged.

“They don’t care if you’re having a good day or a bad day, you better be ready to go with them,” he said. “I love youth, I love the energy they give me, I love the humor they have. I love working with other teachers. They’re bright people. The interchange of thought is great, so the education field was absolutely the right decision for me.”

Currently, DePasquale is an assistant boys track & field coach at Rock Falls High School. His longest tenure was at Sterling High School, where he coached track & field for 25 years. He also spent more than a decade on the volleyball sidelines.

DePasquale is involved with a few different youth and teen leadership programs, including BLIND and BLAST.

“I do a number of extracurriculars, most notably for many years, something called BLIND. And that’s been in our community about 20 years now. That stands for Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die,” DePasquale said. “It’s a teen leadership program that emphasizes tolerance, diversity and acceptance.

“Also, here at Rock Falls High School, I do BLAST. That stands for Bigs and Littles Are Special Together, like a big brother-big sister. We go over to the elementary schools and work with the little kids.”

He’s also involved in the Junior Optimist Club, which “is like a Key Club in most other high schools. It is a community service club. And we do about 100 hours of community service each year.”

DePasquale is a Sterling native who began as a social studies teacher in Bettendorf, Iowa. He taught briefly in Tampico. He spent the bulk of his career as the counselor at Sterling High School. Through the years he’s taught U.S. history, English and physical education.

For the past 10 years, DePasquale has been at Rock Falls, serving in a dual role as special education aide and student assistance counselor, while also overseeing teen leadership activities.

DePasquale attended St. Ambrose, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Western Illinois University, gathering all the degrees he would need for his upcoming career.

Heading into college, he didn’t envision a career in education. He dabbled in business course. But after talking with an advisor and taking an educational psychology class, he found himself starting down that path.

“I fell into it by accident. When I was in college, like a lot of college students at the time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. My parents had a lot of ideas for me; I didn’t have too many,” DePasquale recalled. “I went to an advisor. I couldn’t fill my schedule. He said, ‘Well, take this ed’s psych class. You’ll like it.’ I had no idea what I was getting into.”

In 48 years, Tom DePasquale has been a fixture in the classroom. But he also has made a difference in the lives of youths through sports and other teen leadership activities. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)





What is BLAST?

In Bigs and Littles Are Special Together, high school students and elementary students take part in a student-to-student mentoring program that meets twice each month at Dillon and Merrill Schools. Each session has a “big” working with a “little” in an asset-rich activity.

What is BLIND?

In Building Lasting Impressions that Never Die students from Rock Falls, Fulton, Morrison, and Newman work at breaking down stereotypes that exist. The group uses the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets as its template for developing healthy relationships. Tolerance, acceptance, wellness are the three major teaching points. Students attend a retreat in August to learn awareness instruction. There are also six weeks of leadership training, which emphasizes building healthy relationships, encouraging community service, and addressing self-harm, all led by students.

What is Junior Optimist Club?

Under the guidance of the Rock Falls Optimist Club, students undertake community service and learn responsible citizenship. Rock Falls was the first of the five Junior Optimist Clubs to be chartered in Illinois; the others are at Belleville, Deerfield, Highland and IVC Chillicothe. The group takes part in an annual fishing derby, a fundraiser for PADS homeless shelter, cleanup of highways, the holiday walks sponsored by the Rock Falls and Sterling Chambers of Commerce. The group also responds to requests for other community service opportunities.