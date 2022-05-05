Reagan Middle School teachers forge partnership to bring story to life

DIXON – When the COVID-19 lockdown and remote learning slowed the pace of life for people in spring 2020, many found themselves with extra time on their hands.

Reagan Middle School eighth-grade social studies teacher Eric Ferguson was among them.

Ferguson decided it was the perfect opportunity to fulfill a lifelong desire to write. During that time, he authored and self-published his fictional story for young adults, “The Adventures of Andrew Dunbar.”

“I thought to myself, ‘I can write an adventure story, but put in something with morality and faith in it, and I’m going to give it a shot.’ So, I just started typing, and I really focused on it,” Ferguson said.

Reagan Middle School teachers John Taylor, left, and Eric Ferguson collaborated on a self-published book. Taylor designed the front and back covers while Ferguson penned the tale of “The Adventures of Andrew Dunbar.” (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Ferguson has been teaching in the Dixon district for 26 years. He moved from Erie with his wife Molly, who teaches kindergarten at Dixon’s Washington Elementary.

Ferguson encourages his students to challenge themselves in hopes they realize hard work pays off. He believes mutual respect and inclusion among teachers, students, and parents is key to getting the most out of students.

“You’ve got to form relationships with your students. You have to form relationships with your co-workers and parents as well,” said Ferguson. “I tell my students, ‘I expect great things out of you. If I just made it easy for you, then what would I be teaching you?’”

Community and support are core to Dixon teachers and faculty, and Ferguson embraced this spirit when he reached out to co-workers to assist with his book. Language arts teachers Candace Lind edited the book, and Addie Pace reviewed it while offering insight.

“You always have doubts if you do something new, so I wanted to get some perspectives from them, and they both told me to go for it,” said Ferguson.

He initially approached art teacher John Taylor to draw a map encompassing the five kingdoms in his book. Taylor’s ability as an illustrator is well known among his colleagues, and his exceptional work with the map led to him designing the cover of the book as well.

“I knew how talented John was; I mean, our art teachers are just amazing. The map that he drew was phenomenal,” said Ferguson. “I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about the front and the back of the book, and that’s all credit to him.”

"The Adventures of Andrew Dunbar," can be purchased on Amazon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“It was a great collaborative process, and I’d gladly do it again,” said Taylor.

Ferguson decided to self-publish his book and took a Sauk Valley Community College class to learn how. By late spring of 2021, he had completed his second draft of the book and began reaching out to agents, eventually finding success. He has hopes for future collaborative projects.

“I am planning on doing a sequel to this story, and I will definitely use John again for that,” said Ferguson.

In addition, Ferguson also hopes to collaborate on a children’s book with Taylor.

“A sequel sounds like a lot of fun, and I told Eric, whenever you are ready, let me know,” said Taylor.

Seeing students walking the halls of Reagan Middle School with the book has been a surreal experience for Ferguson and Taylor and an example to their students.

Principal Matthew Magnafici said, “It has been wonderful to see the excitement of this accomplishment and has been an inspiration to others that there is always time to pursue your dreams.”