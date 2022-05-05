Veterans find education a rewarding path

It takes a love of sharing and community to be a teacher. It takes courage and selflessness to be a soldier. It requires all of these things to be both.

James Sanders and Paul Wilson are two who’ve gone from military service and into education.

James Sanders

For the past 13 years, James Sanders has served the communities of the Sauk Valley as the adjunct biology professor for Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon. Before Sanders was a professor at Sauk Valley Community College, he studied there for two years before joining the Navy in December 1990.

Sanders went straight to diving school and then received extensive training in explosive ordnance disposal. Risking his life for the safety of others, he learned to safely neutralize and dispose of various explosives, including old torpedoes and mines in multiple environments.

“I knew I wanted to be a diver, and it sounded like an exciting job. The training is very rigorous, but I think the trade-off is you get to work with some incredible people,” said Sanders.

Adjunct biology professor James Sanders leads a lab with students Amanda Myer (left) and Ashley Earl Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Sauk Valley College. After leaving a career in the Navy in 1994, Sanders attended chiropractic school which lead to his role as an educator. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

After Sanders left the Navy in 1994, he resumed his education and graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College, eventually opening his practice a few years later. Sanders had sustained a neck injury as a wrestler in high school, and the resulting trip to a chiropractor left an impression on him.

“I had such a positive experience with that chiropractor it stuck with me, and after the military, I knew I wanted to help people and work in healthcare. Being a chiropractor just seemed like a perfect fit for me,” said Sanders.

A conversation with one of his patients who worked at Sauk Valley Community College would lead Sanders to his role as an educator. Sanders saw this as an opportunity to improve himself and serve his community.

“I was looking for a new challenge. I had never been in front of a classroom before, and I felt I had something to offer,” said Sanders. “I also took the job partially because I had a fear of public speaking, and I wanted to overcome that.”

Sanders’ time in the military taught him essential lessons for success in life, lessons he tries to impart to his students, “It is discipline, attention to detail, making sure you are prepared for whatever it is that you set out to do that day. I am not a guy who typically wings things. I go into any situation as prepared as I can be.”

According to Sanders, it takes empathy to be a great teacher, “Many of my students are single parents who work during the day and take classes at night. I think it is important to meet them where they are in life and being understanding of the different situations that everyone is in makes a difference and is important.”

"I was looking for a new challenge," said Sanders, about his decision to become an educator. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Paul Wilson

This supportive attitude is a commonly shared trait among educators and soldiers. Support is a virtue Paul Wilson has exemplified throughout his military and professional career.

Wilson currently serves as a combat medic in the Army Reserves and as a District level two Information Technology Technician for Dixon Public Schools. Wilson’s role at the school supports teachers and students alike.

“Students come in throughout the day by the dozens, looking for help with various technological issues regarding their Chromebooks, and we need to make sure they are good to do what they need to do,” said Wilson of his job.

Paul Wilson serves as a combat medic in the Army Reserves and an Information Technology Technician for Dixon Public Schools. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Ever since the pandemic, online teaching and learning became a top priority for schools around the country. Teachers needed a seamless way to reach and educate their students; James and other technicians are happy to help.

“On the back end, we maintain the servers and the ability for teachers to access the online content they teach,” said Wilson. “We got very lucky in that Dixon schools were already one-to-one with Chromebooks, and teachers were already starting to switch to the more online-based curriculum.”

Wilson and the team also handled a flood of incoming questions from parents and students regarding connectivity, content access, and other issues facing first-time online learning users. As a combat medic, a daily variety of challenges and demands is nothing new to Wilson.

“A combat medic is a bit of a wild card. Our primary focus is first-line trauma care in combat situations. We also assist in hospital roles, EMT roles, general care, kind of a jack-of-all-trades until someone needs us,” said Wilson.

Joining the military right out of high school, Wilson immediately knew he wanted to serve others.

“I’ve always wanted to help people; I’ve always had that attitude. Being 17 and going into the military, it was either infantry or being a combat medic for me, and that just sounded cool at the time, and I kept with it,” said Wilson. “My time in the service has fostered that growth for wanting to help people, and I’m grateful for it.”

The gratitude of a nation goes with these incredibly selfless individuals.