SportShorts for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Junis back in rotation for San Francisco

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis returned to the starting rotation for the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, suffering a tough-luck loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Junis, who suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain June 10, returned to the Giants’ roster the weekend before the All-Star break, and pitched two innings out of the bullpen as he finished his recovery.

He started Monday night in Arizona, allowing one earned run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two, walking one and hitting a batter. His record dropped to 4-2 on the season after the Diamondbacks won 7-0; Junis threw 62 pitches as the Giants try to ease him back into the rotation.

On the season, his first in San Francisco, Junis has a 2.98 ERA in 11 games (eight starts), with 18 earned runs and 44 hits allowed in 54 1/3 innings. He has 44 strikeouts, 11 walks and two hit batsmen, with 1.01 walks and hits per innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting .218 against him.

Youth tennis tournament kicks off in Dixon

The 32nd annual Emma Hubbs Classic began Monday at Page Park in Dixon, with five divisions playing throughout the day.

Tiny Tots opened the tournament with a strong turnout, as Katie Demmer scored 29 points to take the title, while Wade Fiessinger and Adam Mustapha tied with 26 points; Fiessinger won the tiebreaker for second place. Jack Mackey and Rachel Catt both scored 23 points, with Mackey winning the tiebreaker for fourth place. Lila Reuter was sixth (20 points), Maggie Shaddick took seventh (18), Brixdon Adams placed eighth (13), Jed Nagy was ninth (11), Vincent Full took 10th (9), and Jack Reuter placed 11th (3).

Jenna Mustapha and Joel Rhodes teamed up to win the 13 mixed doubles division, defeating Anna Partington and Braden Brigl 7-1.

Rhodes and Ryan Partington won the 15 boys doubles division, topping Owen Winters and Hiram Zigler 6-0, 6-0.

Jenna Mustapha and Jessica Ardis took the 15 girls doubles division with an 8-3 win over Julissa Vargas and Lilyana Herrera.

In the 18 mixed doubles division, Grace Ferguson and JP Ryan won 28 games to take the title, with Addison Arjes and Logan Palmer placing second (22 games won). Julia and Joel Rhodes took third (15), Maria Ardis and Zigler finished fourth (8), and Emma Oswalt and Sam Neisewander were fifth (7).

Ladies hit the links in Sterling

The Emerald Hill Ladies League played “Blind Partners” in their weekly playday on Tuesday.

Julie Pratt and Sandi Ivey took first in the 18-hole division, with Mimi Boysen and Paula Harmon placing second. Ivey had low gross, and Jackie Foster had low putts.

Over nine holes, Pratt and Sheryl Gulbranson were first, with Foster and Meta Rastede taking second. Gulbranson had low putts, and Sonja Nicklaus had low gross.

Foster chipped in twice on the day, while Boysen, Barb Harney and Sue Nestor also holed out from off the green. Jean Hermes was closest to the pin in the sixth hole.