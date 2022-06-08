SportShorts for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Locals to play in all-star baseball game
Several local baseball players will be participating in the annual Big Northern vs. NIC-10 all-star game on Monday at Rockford Rivets Stadium.
The event features two games, one for underclassmen at 5 p.m. and another for seniors at 7:30. Dixon’s Mikey Bivins, Gage Burdick, Beau Evans, Jake Gaither, and Trey Scheidegger will play in the second game for members of the Class of 2022.
The Dukes, Rock Falls and Oregon will all be represented in the game for underclassmen. Dixon sophomores Max Clark and Bryce Feit will play, as will Rocket junior Brady Richards and sophomore Gavin Sands. Oregon freshmen Jack Washburn and Logan Weems will also suit up.
Al Morrison to host Pitch, Hit & Run event
Dixon’s Al Morrison youth baseball league will host an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition on Saturday, July 23 at Page Park.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Al Morrison Baseball Complex, with four different age groups: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
Registration is free, and available at Pitchhitrun2022.leagueapps.com/events/3149860-al-morrison-baseball, or is available from 9-10 a.m. on the day of the event. Please check in by 10:30 for field assignments and to warm-up for the competition.
Email AlMorrisonBaseballDixon@gmail.com with any questions.
Ladies hit the links in Sterling
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association held their weekly playday on Tuesday, with the play of the day being Most One-Putts and Chip-Ins.
Over 18 holes, Vicki Carlson took first place, and Mimi Boysen and Sue Nestor tied for second. For nine holes, Ruth Heflebower was first and Karla Anderson took second.
Boysen had the low gross and Carlson had the low putts for 18 holes, while Heflebower had both low gross and low putts for nine holes.