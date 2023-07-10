State legislators to host older adults health fair July 12 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Multiple state legislators will host a health fair for older adults in DeKalb on Wednesday, part of a plan to help connect older area residents with resources and information on health care and money.

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon; state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore; House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; and state Sens. Sue Rezin, R-Morris and Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley will co-host.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 12 at DeKalb High School, 501 Dresser Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about how to save money and participate in health screenings. The fair also features local business, state agency and organization vendors. Light refreshments are being served.