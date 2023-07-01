Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed June 16-23

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Dakota Hagerman Properties to Morrison Charitable Food Pantry, 629 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $158,000.

Brandon and Katelyn Stangeland to Matthew P. Strohecker, 29124 Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $334,000.

PR 63 Properties to CB House Rentals, 308 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $100,100.

Christopher and Katlyn Denning to Jamie L. Jones, 302 W. 14th St., Sterling, $155,000.

Go America LLC to Alejandro Cal Xona, 503 W. Winfield St., Morrison, $29,000.

Thomas and Jessica Dersham, now Hart, to James Biba, 13895 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $180,000.

Cole Rajnowski to Teresa D. Stark, 1006 Elm Ave., Sterling, $149,900.

FTH Holding LLC to Meghan and Justin T. Verhulst, 1005 Ave F, Sterling, $114,900.

Hueber LLC to PMP Holdings LLC, 405 First Ave., Rock Falls, $300,000.

Warren C. Tervelt to Jacob, Sara and Thomas Jacob Gerdes, 10211 Main St., Fenton, $99,900.

Joseph J. and Shanna Schneiderbauer to Susan M. Lathe, 105 W. Third St., Sterling, $152,000.

Michael A. and Korissa A. Briscoe to Rick O. and Sherry J. Long, 13631 Treva Drive, Morrison, $210,000.

Chad Martin to Sam and April Stuart, one parcel on Sixth Street, Fulton, $0.

James and Marguerite Strom to Matthew A. and Katherine Floming, 718 10th Ave., Fulton, $140,000.

Adolfo Perez to Fidel Aranda, 519 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Charles Lancaster Jr. to Ellen E. McDaniel, 19897 Covell Road, Chadwick, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Pat Phillips and Charlie Davis, 902 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $0.

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Tom Arduini, 706 Park Place, Sterling, $1,000.

Nationstar Mortgage to Federal National Mortgage, 107 E. Fourth St., Lyndon, $0.

Wessley D. Shaw to city of Rock Falls, 406 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $0.

Joe Mickley to Jacqueline M. Mickley Living Trust, 6931 Bishop Road, Prophetstown and two parcels in Prophetstown Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Burmeister Family Trust, Russell J. and Laurel I. Burmeister, trustees, to Hueber LLC, 405 First Ave., Rock Falls, $90,000.

Robert C. and Susanne J. Muirhead Trust to Cody Beyer, 429 Private Drive, Erie, $359,115.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff and Ramon Olalde to Filipe J. Torres, 1012 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $32,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Timothy H. and Ashlye L. Reppin to Jacob Eich and Jacqueline Vodicka-Eich, 3148 Cottage Hill Road, Paw Paw, $342,500.

John A. and Polly M. Ward to Joshua D. Garmon, 262 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $79,900.

Joshua Shippert to Robin Klenz, 407 Heather Lane, Dixon, $168,000.

Lotar O. Gryksa and Dorothy Ksiazek to Edgar and Dora Vera, block 14, lot 105, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

Jeanette S. and Gary A. Flanagan to Frances C. Henley, block 29, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Kenneth W. Jones to Jenny L. and William J. Husar, block 5, lot 110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Joseph and Alissa Rizzo to Sheny O. Popovich, block 10, lot 117, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

Barbara Frederick, also Lovstad, to Michael J. and Gina P. Juron, block 5, lot 368, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

Kenneth J. Rhodenbaugh to Jamie R. Dir, 1420 Nan Ave., Dixon, $99,900.

Andrew C. and Georgia A. Brockwell to Jason Richard Werren, 216 N. Spring St., Franklin Grove, $99,900.

Patrick and Katie Feldbusch to Emma and Kevin D. Johnson and Kevin D. Johnson Jr., 2077 Grand Detour Road, Dixon, $169,900.

Global Property Consulting LLC to Devin and Katie Henkel, one farmland parcel in Lee Center Township, $460,000.

Maria C. Quehl to Carlotta and Frank P. Montantes Sr., one parcel in Amboy Township, $34,500.

Alvie L. and Susan A. Crumpton to Eric D. Crumpton and Elizabeth F. Nicol, 208 W. Main St., Sublette, $79,000.

Sean F. and Kelly L. Gulbranson to South Valley Properties LLC, one parcel on Chestnut Avenue, Dixon, $32,500.

Eric E. Simpson and Kimberly L. Hilton-Simpson to Tamsin J. Shaw Trust, Tamsin J. and Thomas D. Shaw, trustees, 306 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Quit claim deeds

Tracie Lynn Miller to Robert Michael Dennison, block 9, lot 7, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Carol Heckman to Vicki Lynette Brantner and Barbara Ann Kessel, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

Raymond W. Pischke Sr. Trust, Sorrell M. Pischke, trustee, and Sorrell M. Pischke, successor trustee, to William A. and Noel M. Desalvo Living Trust, block 11, lot 323, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Philip and Jennifer Newendyke to Justin E. and Ellen J. Utley, 1205 N. Rock Road, Oregon, $654,748.

Lawrence Flament to Jonathan and Valerie Jones, 203 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $196,900.

Russell and Karen Carlson to Christopher and Jessica Lynn Throw, 304 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $175,000.

Galen and Denise Bennett to Nathanial Simonson, 334 E. Third St., Byron, $0.

Denise R. Hamilton to Steven Ferguson, 9888 W. White Eagle Road, Forreston, $320,000.

Arlyn and Celia Zimmerman to Stephen Mahan, 110 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $32,000.

Megan A. and Michael J. Wilbur to Amber Bunk, 408 Pacific Ave., Davis Junction, $169,900.

Marilyn Y. Burns to James K. Theisen, 402 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $133,000.

Floyd Smith to Habitat For Humanity of Ogle County Inc., 208 Ave H, Rochelle, $8,000.

Melissa A. and Danny W. Kidder Jr. to Graham and Maddison Garrey, 2726 N. Indian Heights Drive, Byron, $205,000.

James K. and Angela D. Theisen to Erik A. Boehmke, 410 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $254,000.

Brett and Katie Hollewell to Charles R. Poper Jr., 102 E. Elkhorn St., Polo, $8,500.

Herbert Michael Smith to Jason A. and Jessica L. Skinner, 1695 N. Sauk Trail, Oregon, $595,000.

Logan and Efrosini A. Ridge to Wilan Villegas, 4432 N. state Route 2, Oregon, $340,000.

Quit claim deed

Staat LLC to Todd and Terri Montgomery Living Trust, Todd Alan and Terri Lou Montgomery, trustees, 1010 Pines Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trust 3331, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to city of Rochelle, 306 and 509 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $165,000.

Eunice A. Fry Trust, Eunice Fry, trustee, to Andrew D. and Brittany L. Stavnem, 133 N. Maple Ave., Byron, $165,500.

Deed

Ira T. Nevel, foreclosure commissioner and Chelsey Hockersmith to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 626 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $166,860.29

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office