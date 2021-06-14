Police reports for Monday, June 14, 2021

Sterling Police

Zachary P. Sandoval, 29, of Sterling; 5:45 p.m. June 4 in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue; leaving the scene of an accident, suspended license.

Christa M. Huff, 47, of Sterling; 1:44 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue; Tazewell County warrant for failure to appear in a possession of methamphetamine case;taken to Whiteside County jail.

Summer C. McLoughlin, 21, of Sterling; June 5 in the 1400 block of East Third Street; no insurance, speeding.

Derek R. Benevento, 23, of Sterling; 8:56 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of East Second Street; Carroll County warrant for failure to appear.

Alivia M. Scheidel, 25, of Sterling; 8:50 p.m. June 5 at North Street and Crandall; operating a vehicle with suspended plates because of a no insurance conviction.

Tyler M. Chapman, 25, of Sterling; 1:01 a.m. June 6 in the 800 block of Locust Street; no insurance.

Sarah K. Snyder, 46, of Rock Falls; 1:50 p.m. June 6 in the 2300 block of Locust Street; assault and trespass.

Doralis Vasquez Vasquez, 29, of Sterling; 2:30 a.m. June 7 in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street; aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Ryan A. Fenton, 34, of Sterling; 9:55 p.m. June 7 at East Third Street and Avenue I; revoked license, illegal transportation of alcohol.

Dixon Police

Justin M. Charleston, 25, of Rock Falls; 10:53 p.m. June 5 in the 400 block of West Graham Street; failure to appear.

Brian F. Hermes, 49, of Franklin Grove; 6:25 p.m. June 6 in the 1600 block of South Galena Avenue; suspended license, no insurance, no valid registration.

Ryder R.L. Whitehead, 30, of Harmon; 3:57 p.m. June 6 in the 200 block of North Galena Avenue; suspended license, disregarding a traffic light.

Chester E. Greene, 46, of Amboy; 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South College Avenue; Lee County warrant for armed violence, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and also possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Lee County jail on $100,000 bond.

Michael J. Waszak, 35, of Dixon; 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Nachusa Avenue; possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, and a warrant for failure to pay or appear; posted $10,000 bond.

Tracey Lee Blackburn, 51, of Dixon; 7:58 a.m. Tuesday; failure to appear in a battery case; issued $5,000 recognizance bond.

Kandras T. Martin, 23, of Dixon; 1:27 a.m. Friday; aggravated battery, failure to pay or appear; paid $1,000 bond.

Oregon Police

Amber L. Keener, 36, of Dixon; 3 p.m. May 24 in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; Ogle County warrant for failure to pay or appear.

Joann G. Lee, 50, of Oregon; 9:34 a.m. May 25 at Seventh and West Washington streets; illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance.

Howard K. Dalke, 54, of Dixon; 8:56 p.m. May 26 n the 300 block of West Washington Street; no valid driver’s license.

L.C. Carr, 55, of Dixon; 12:42 p.m. May 28 at Third and Washington streets; illegal transportation of alcohol.

Alissa M. Moreno, 25, of Dixon; 8:14 p.m. June 1 in the 100 block of South Fourth Street; suspended license, no insurance.

Michael C. Cover, 27, of Dixon; 8:19 p.m. June 4; Lee County warrant for failure to pay or appear.

Richard W. Major, 54, of Oregon, 10:47 a.m. June 5; aggravated identity theft; taken to Ogle County jail.

Christian G. Guerrero, 22, of Dixon; 10:17 p.m. June 5 in the 500 block of Gale Street; no insurance.

Lee County Sheriff

James Jimenez, 41, of Dixon; 5:29 a.m. June 7; DUI alcohol, suspended license, no insurance; posted $3,000 bond.

Kristopher B. Gyger, 50, of Oregon; 9:44 a.m. June 7; suspended license, no insurance; posted $2,500 bond.

Christopher T. Spitzer, 32, of Rock Falls; 5:20 p.m. June 7; revoked license; issued $3,000 recognizance bond.

Timothy James Parker, 39, of Mt. Morris; 6:11 p.m. June 7; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Brandon Dale Roberts, 32, of Sterling; 2:37 p.m. Tuesday; three failure to appear cases -- failure to notify of damage to vehicle/expired license, failure to pay or appear in an unspecified case and failure to appear in an expired license case; issued $10,000 in recognizance bonds.

Angela Marie Baker, 35; of Rock Falls; 7:24 a.m. Wednesday; failure to appear in a possession of methamphetamine/possession of a controlled substance case; issued $20,000 recognizance bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Cassandra Kaltenbrun, 45, of Mt. Morris; 7:44 p.m. June 5 in the 800 block of South Main Street in Leaf River; DUI, no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, and Improper use of registration; issued I-bond.

James Jimenez, 41, of Dixon; 9:14 a.m. June 7 in the 6000 block of North state Route 2.; suspended license; taken to Ogle County jail.