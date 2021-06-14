November 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Police reports for Monday, June 14, 2021

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Sterling Police

Zachary P. Sandoval, 29, of Sterling; 5:45 p.m. June 4 in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue; leaving the scene of an accident, suspended license.

Christa M. Huff, 47, of Sterling; 1:44 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue; Tazewell County warrant for failure to appear in a possession of methamphetamine case;taken to Whiteside County jail.

Summer C. McLoughlin, 21, of Sterling; June 5 in the 1400 block of East Third Street; no insurance, speeding.

Derek R. Benevento, 23, of Sterling; 8:56 p.m. June 5 in the 300 block of East Second Street; Carroll County warrant for failure to appear.

Alivia M. Scheidel, 25, of Sterling; 8:50 p.m. June 5 at North Street and Crandall; operating a vehicle with suspended plates because of a no insurance conviction.

Tyler M. Chapman, 25, of Sterling; 1:01 a.m. June 6 in the 800 block of Locust Street; no insurance.

Sarah K. Snyder, 46, of Rock Falls; 1:50 p.m. June 6 in the 2300 block of Locust Street; assault and trespass.

Doralis Vasquez Vasquez, 29, of Sterling; 2:30 a.m. June 7 in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street; aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Ryan A. Fenton, 34, of Sterling; 9:55 p.m. June 7 at East Third Street and Avenue I; revoked license, illegal transportation of alcohol.

Dixon Police

Justin M. Charleston, 25, of Rock Falls; 10:53 p.m. June 5 in the 400 block of West Graham Street; failure to appear.

Brian F. Hermes, 49, of Franklin Grove; 6:25 p.m. June 6 in the 1600 block of South Galena Avenue; suspended license, no insurance, no valid registration.

Ryder R.L. Whitehead, 30, of Harmon; 3:57 p.m. June 6 in the 200 block of North Galena Avenue; suspended license, disregarding a traffic light.

Chester E. Greene, 46, of Amboy; 1:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South College Avenue; Lee County warrant for armed violence, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and also possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Lee County jail on $100,000 bond.

Michael J. Waszak, 35, of Dixon; 11:21 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Nachusa Avenue; possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, and a warrant for failure to pay or appear; posted $10,000 bond.

Tracey Lee Blackburn, 51, of Dixon; 7:58 a.m. Tuesday; failure to appear in a battery case; issued $5,000 recognizance bond.

Kandras T. Martin, 23, of Dixon; 1:27 a.m. Friday; aggravated battery, failure to pay or appear; paid $1,000 bond.

Oregon Police

Amber L. Keener, 36, of Dixon; 3 p.m. May 24 in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; Ogle County warrant for failure to pay or appear.

Joann G. Lee, 50, of Oregon; 9:34 a.m. May 25 at Seventh and West Washington streets; illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance.

Howard K. Dalke, 54, of Dixon; 8:56 p.m. May 26 n the 300 block of West Washington Street; no valid driver’s license.

L.C. Carr, 55, of Dixon; 12:42 p.m. May 28 at Third and Washington streets; illegal transportation of alcohol.

Alissa M. Moreno, 25, of Dixon; 8:14 p.m. June 1 in the 100 block of South Fourth Street; suspended license, no insurance.

Michael C. Cover, 27, of Dixon; 8:19 p.m. June 4; Lee County warrant for failure to pay or appear.

Richard W. Major, 54, of Oregon, 10:47 a.m. June 5; aggravated identity theft; taken to Ogle County jail.

Christian G. Guerrero, 22, of Dixon; 10:17 p.m. June 5 in the 500 block of Gale Street; no insurance.

Lee County Sheriff

James Jimenez, 41, of Dixon; 5:29 a.m. June 7; DUI alcohol, suspended license, no insurance; posted $3,000 bond.

Kristopher B. Gyger, 50, of Oregon; 9:44 a.m. June 7; suspended license, no insurance; posted $2,500 bond.

Christopher T. Spitzer, 32, of Rock Falls; 5:20 p.m. June 7; revoked license; issued $3,000 recognizance bond.

Timothy James Parker, 39, of Mt. Morris; 6:11 p.m. June 7; failure to pay or appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Brandon Dale Roberts, 32, of Sterling; 2:37 p.m. Tuesday; three failure to appear cases -- failure to notify of damage to vehicle/expired license, failure to pay or appear in an unspecified case and failure to appear in an expired license case; issued $10,000 in recognizance bonds.

Angela Marie Baker, 35; of Rock Falls; 7:24 a.m. Wednesday; failure to appear in a possession of methamphetamine/possession of a controlled substance case; issued $20,000 recognizance bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Cassandra Kaltenbrun, 45, of Mt. Morris; 7:44 p.m. June 5 in the 800 block of South Main Street in Leaf River; DUI, no valid driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, and Improper use of registration; issued I-bond.

James Jimenez, 41, of Dixon; 9:14 a.m. June 7 in the 6000 block of North state Route 2.; suspended license; taken to Ogle County jail.

Police ReportsOregonOgle CountyLee CountyWhiteside CountyFranklin GroveAmboy
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois