CGH Auxiliary to host Shoe Sale Aug. 7-8

STERLING – The CGH Auxiliary is hosting a two-day shoe sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 and 7 a.m. yo 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The ‘Shoe Roads Productions’ sale will be held in the CGH Ryberg Auditorium, 100 E. LeFevre Road. Shoes featured in the sale are Brooks, Birkenstock, Hoka, and many more brand names.

Preorders are available online before the sale at www.shoeroads.com.

Proceeds will be are used for holiday lighting and healthcare scholarships.

For more information on shoe sales, contact Deb Keaschall, at 815-625-0400, ext. 5727.