State Rep. Brad Fritts makes history as youngest elected member in General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Brad Fritts made history Wednesday as the youngest elected official sworn into the General Assembly.

The 23-year-old Dixon Republican was elected in November to represent the redrawn 74th House District, which includes parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.

“Illinois is an amazing place to grow up, but too many young Illinoisans are leaving for greener pastures out of state because they don’t see a future here for themselves,” Fritts said. “I welcome the opportunity to work for the people of my district to address their needs in a way that inspires everyone about the future of this great state.”

Brad Fritts of Dixon appears at a campaign event in the fall of 2022. He was sworn in to represent the 74th district in the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday. (Troy Taylor)

Former State Rep. Avery Bourne still holds the record for youngest member sworn into the statehouse, but not the youngest elected member to be sworn-in. She was sworn-in at age 22 in 2015 to fill a partial term, and was later elected to the seat in November 2016.

The 118 members of the Illinois House of Representatives took the oath of office at noon at the University of Illinois in Springfield before family, friends and supporters.

Fritts farms with his family and is a substitute social sciences teacher at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling. He was among more than a dozen other freshmen lawmakers sworn into office for the first time.

“I am honored to serve my community, and it’s important to me that the people of my district understand that my job first and foremost is to represent them down here and at home,” Fritts said. “My office is open to everyone and I encourage constituents to contact me for help with state issues and to discuss their thoughts on legislation. I’m excited to get to work and be their advocate.”

Fritts will be opening a district office at 101 W. First St., Suite 501, in Dixon and has a new district website at www.RepFritts.com.

He’s a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and Newman Central Catholic High School. He is the son of Nancy and Dixon Township Supervisor Ed Fritts.

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, was sworn into a fourth term in the Illinois House Wednesday, officially taking the reins as the first woman to become House Republican Leader.

“It is a sincere and heartfelt honor to be given the responsibility to restore balance to our system of checks and balances in Illinois,” McCombie said.

McCombie’s 89th District contains portions of Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties.

State Rep. Tony McCombie greets people during a meeting of the Twin City Conservatives at A's Kitchen in Rock Falls in November. (Troy Taylor)

State Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, took the oath of office in the historic House Chamber of the Old State Capitol, marking the beginning of the new 103rd General Assembly.

“It is a great and humbling honor to be the voice of our region and the 37th Senate District,” Stoller said. “I look forward to helping restore our great state and ensuring it is a place that people are proud to call home.”

The redrawn 37th District contains all or parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Henry, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.