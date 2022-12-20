U.S. Rep. Bustos issues statement on Trump criminal referral

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said the House Jan. 6 committee’s decision Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is a necessary step in the pursuit of justice.

The committee is recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates for efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“The criminal referral of former President Donald Trump is both a sad day for our nation and a necessary step in the pursuit of justice,” Bustos said in a news release. “While Jan. 6 marked the first time our peaceful transition of power has ever been compromised, today, we know the power of our Constitution prevailed and proved that everyone – including a former President – must abide by the law.

“I was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, the day our democracy was attacked. From this very personal perspective, I am grateful to the Jan. 6 Select Committee for exposing the facts behind this horrible day in American history and pulling back the curtain to unveil the truth around the depraved and illegal actions of an ex-President. The American People have the power to make sure a crime of this magnitude never happens again – we must use it.”

Bustos voted to establish the bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was tasked with bringing forward what happened that day and hold accountable those responsible.