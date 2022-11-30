Glen Hughes, Dennis Considine in running for Dixon mayor

DIXON – Two retired businessmen are running for mayor on the April 4 consolidated election ballot.

Glen Hughes and Dennis Considine will be looking to fill the seat of Mayor Li Arellano Jr., who isn’t seeking reelection. The filing deadline for mayor and two council seats was Monday.

The two open Dixon City Council spots will be uncontested; incumbents Mary Oros and Mike Venier are running to retain their seats.

Hughes, 70, had a 37-year career as a commercial lender and served Community State Bank as a market president for 15 years.

Surrounded by friends, family and supporters, Glen Hughes announces his candidacy for Dixon mayor earlier this month. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

He announced his bid for mayor on Nov. 18.

Hughes’ involvement in community activities includes the United Way, the YMCA, the Lions Club, Dixon Public Library, CASA, Habitat for Humanity, Dixon Main Street and the Dixon Petunia Festival as well as the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals.

Considine, 77, served a term as the city commissioner of public health and safety under the city’s previous form of government. He regained a seat on the council in 2017 and was reelected in 2021.

Before retiring, Considine’s career history spanned decades in several area businesses, including Kline’s Department Store, Marshall Beauty Supply, Dixon Floral, and Nichols Greenhouse and Nursery.

City Councilman Dennis Considine speaks during the Dixon Public Library Board meeting in the summer against banning LGBTQ material from the library. (Rachel Rodgers)

Past involvement includes the Dixon Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce Board, and he was also vice president of the East End Business Association.

Both candidates have said they want to focus on continuing economic development projects in the city as well as improving housing in the community.

Arellano has been mayor since 2015.

Venier, one of the family owners of Venier’s jewelry store, was elected to the council in 2015, and Oros, market president at Sauk Valley Bank, was elected in 2019.