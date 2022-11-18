Glen Hughes announces bid for Dixon mayor

DIXON — Retired bank executive Glen S. Hughes announced Friday on the steps of City Hall his intention to run for mayor of Dixon in the April 4, 2023 consolidated election.
First day to file for nonpartisan elections is Dec. 12.
“I appreciate the support on a frigid morning,” said Hughes as he was joined by family and supporters on the steps as snowflakes fluttered down.
“This is a nonpartisan election,” he said in prepared remarks. “I have no predetermined agenda. I have lived in Dixon since 1993 and my candidacy is about my continuing commitment to the city of Dixon and the overall area.”
Hughes, who is 70, had a 37-year career as a commercial lender and served Community State Bank as a market president for 15 years.
“My understanding of business and finance is strong and I believe is an integral factor in my qualification to be mayor,” he said.
Hughes’ involvement in community activities includes the United Way, the YMCA, the Lions Club, Dixon Public Library, CASA, Habitat for Humanity, Dixon Main Street and the Dixon Petunia Festival.
“It is important to respect and take pride in the rich history of Dixon,” said Hughes, noting the city has momentum on its side. “There are currently some very good things happening in Dixon and some real opportunities for economic development. It’s not just about new businesses coming in, but also about working with our existing businesses and residential development.”
As a retiree, Hughes said he has the time to commit fully to the duties of the office. “It just seemed like a natural transition,” he said in an interview after the announcement.
Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr., who has been mayor since 2015, said last spring he would not seek another term. In June, Arellano lost his bid in Republican primary for the 74th District seat in the statehouse.