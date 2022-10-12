Dixon Library Board stands by decision to keep LGBTQ comic books on shelves

DIXON – The Dixon Library Board is standing by the director’s decision to reject requests to remove two LGBTQ comic books from shelves.
I think that what this shows is the board is standing by the goal of having a broad selection of materials, that having that diverse selection is important. All the work they’ve done, in the last four or five months, demonstrates their commitment to a diverse collection that provides access to information to anybody in the community.”— Antony Deter, Dixon Public Library director
Since June, the library has received complaints about sexual content in the young adult graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” as well as the adult lesbian comic book “Patience and Esther: An Edwardian Romance,” which have been targeted in attempts to ban certain LGBTQ books across the country.
“Gender Queer” was part of the library’s Pride Month display in June but was never displayed open to any page. The book is about the author Maia Kobabe’s coming out as nonbinary and contains sexual depictions about topics including oral sex.
“Patience and Esther” was kept in the adult section and was never put on display.
“Gender Queer” likely would have been moved to the adult section with an informal complaint, but the issue became complicated when the library received a letter wanting to remove LGBTQ content from the library as well as 16 requests to ban both books for reasons including “sin,” “vulgarity” and “lesbianism,” Library Director Antony Deter said.
Removing the books on those considerations would not only violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause against discrimination but also would violate library standards on ethics, he said.
The letter signed by a dozen families was sent to the director and city officials calling for the removal of the library’s Pride Month display.
It was a form letter from the conservative nonprofit CatholicVote “Hide the Pride” group, in which community members were asked to check out all the LGBTQ content they could from a library to remove the books from public display.
The letter did not name specific books but said it would be checking out and keeping all the LGBTQ books until the library removed the “inappropriate content from the shelves,” as well as refrained from buying “R-rated content” with taxpayer funds.
Three Dixon library patrons subsequently checked out the maximum number of books allowed, 20, all LGBTQ materials.
The Dixon Library Board meetings in June, July and August drew crowds of community members — with about 100 people in July — to speak out on the issues including concerns about censorship and discrimination and others about minors having access to books containing sexual content. Some said the books were sinful, they should be banned or burned, and library staff should be prosecuted for pornography for having the books in the building.
Others alleged that the sexual content was only raised as an issue as part of an attempt to ban LGBTQ books.
The board unanimously approved policy changes in August reinforcing language against censorship and discrimination.
The authority to remove books is up to the library director, but the board also approved a policy change allowing for an appeals process to the director’s decision on reconsideration of materials.
Following the change, Deter contacted all who submitted requests to remove the books. He then received 19 requests for each book.
Most were requesting to remove the books. One asked that “Gender Queer” be stored behind a counter, another asked that it not be assigned to a child and one wanted ID required and to limit access to those younger than 18, Deter said.
He sent his determinations to all who submitted the requests, with “Patience and Esther” going back to the adult graphic novel section and “Gender Queer” being moved from the young adult collection to the adult graphic novel section.
No one submitted a request to appeal Deter’s decision last month, but a request came in Friday in time to make it on Monday’s board agenda.
None of the board members made a motion to override the director’s decision, standing by rejections to ban the books. Six community members attended the meeting, and two spoke out against the books. The library also received a letter asking that the books be kept on the shelves.
Per the appeals policy, the board will not hear further objections to either of the books for two years following the determination.
Deter said the board’s decision was supportive of the library’s mission providing the community with access to a wide variety of information.
The board approved more policy changes Monday adding a section specifically about library displays.
It goes along with updates made to the library’s collection management policy, explains how displays are put together and provides an avenue for people to request a display’s removal similar to the reconsideration process for books.
Policies on displays have become more common at libraries, and the board drafted its based on a few other policies.
The policy is a way for the library to explain how it does business and lays out expectations for the board and staff, Deter said.
“The purpose of these displays is to keep the public informed of the materials held by the library and to provide opportunity and encouragement for people to use the library’s services and materials, in accordance with the library’s mission statement,” according to the policy.
Occasionally displays are created to align with community interests, current events, holidays, anniversaries or other observances. The inclusion or exclusion of a book or other resource is not indicative of the library’s opinion of that item, the policy states.
“Because displays, bulletins boards, and exhibits are seen by anyone who enters the Library, the library does not allow material containing images that include significant elements of sexually explicit imagery, nudity, or graphic depictions of violence,” it further states.