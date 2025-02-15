Perna relocated to Sterling Federal Bank’s Rock Falls branch

ROCK FALLS – Sterling Federal Bank has announced that loan officer Angela Perna is now located at the Rock Falls branch at 821 First Ave.

Perna was born and raised in Rock Falls with her three sisters. She has raised two children in the community and now spends her free time with her two grandchildren.

She graduated from Newman Central Catholic High School and earned her associate degree in applied science from Sauk Valley Community College.

Since she was 16 years old, Perna has done everything from washing dishes to managing a multimillion-dollar company.

She has more than 27 years in customer service and takes great pride in happy customers.

Visit her website at aperna-sterlingfederal.mortgagewebcenter.com to apply online, or call her direct line at 815-622-3384.