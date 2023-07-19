ATF leaves site of fatal fire; owner says he’s making plans to demolish what remains of building

The ATF National Response Team, the lead investigator into the cause of the fatal apartment building fire on July 7 in downtown Sterling, finished its onsite investigation Friday. Demolition of the building at 406/408 E. Third St., where one tenant was killed and another critically injured, will need to be handled by the owner, Mihail "Mike" Mihalios of Chicago, City Manager Scott Shumard said. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)