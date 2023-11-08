Sauk Valley ceremonies to honor veterans

Here is a roundup of Veterans Day ceremonies set for this week throughout the Sauk Valley:

Dixon

Nov. 9: Jefferson Elementary School students will honor veterans with a concert in the Dixon High School Auditorium. Performances will begin at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The second graders and third graders will be singing songs to thank veterans for their service. Special guest speaker will be John Shirley, formerly a member of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. The event is open to the public.

Nov. 11: A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park in Dixon. If there is inclement weather such as rain or snow, it will be held at the Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. There will be a lunch at the Dixon American Legion Post No. 12, 1120 W. First St., after the ceremony. Dixon VFW Post No. 540 will have a lunch at noon with other activities. The public is invited to both the Legion and VFW posts.

Sterling

Nov. 11: Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. in Sterling High School’s Centennial Auditorium. The keynote speaker will be Col. William “Joe” Parker III, who is currently assigned to the Rock Island Arsenal as deputy chief of staff at the Army Sustainment Command. Parker will assume the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Command in July. Centennial Auditorium is located at 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling.

Rock Falls

Nov. 11: The Rock Falls American Legion Post No. 902 Veterans Day observance will begin at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. Keynote speaker will be Rock Falls Mayor Rodney Kleckler. The Rock Falls American Legion Honor Guard will give a three-volley salute at 11:11 a.m.

Around the area

Morrison: The American Legion Post Honor Squad will fire three volleys and play taps at Morrison Veterans Park and Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The Quilt of Valor Foundation will present a Quilt of Valor to Legionnaire Bill Brackemyer at the Morrison American Legion Post at 1 p.m. Nov. 11.

Oregon: Oregon VFW Post No. 8739 and Oregon American Legion Post 97 will hold a veterans service Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Veterans Memorial at the old Ogle County Courthouse. The service will start at 10:45 a.m. with Post 8739 Cmdr. Brian Beckman speaking. At 11 a.m., there will be a rifle salute to honor veterans, which will be followed by taps. At 11:30 a.m., the VFW post will provide a potluck lunch. The post will provide pulled pork, mac and cheese, coffee and lemonade.

Polo: A Veterans Day program will be presented from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Centennial Elementary School, 308 S. Pleasant Ave. Marddi Rahn will be the guest speaker. The program is free and open to the public. The program will be in the school’s gymnasium.

Tampico: Tampico American Legion Post No. 574 will honor veterans with a memorial service in Reagan Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the Tampico Historical Society Museum, 119 Main St., Tampico. All are welcome.