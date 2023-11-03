November 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

HCE members make new banner for county clubs to use

By Shaw Local News Network
Karen Kromer, Joyce Schubert, Fayellen Sanetra, Charlotte Tarrant, Brenda Gable, Linda Hoelsther and Karen Davis pose with the Carroll County HCE banner.

Karen Kromer, Joyce Schubert, Fayellen Sanetra, Charlotte Tarrant, Brenda Gable, Linda Hoelsther and Karen Davis pose with the Carroll County HCE banner. (Photo supplied by Susan O'Connor, University of Illinois Extension)

MT. CARROLL – Through the years, the HCE organization has changed to continue/progress with the current times, trends or needs.

It was first known as Home Bureau Federation for farm wives. Today, it is Home & Community Education, with the goal being education for home and community. Members work to promote social and economic well-being in homes and neighborhoods.

Carroll County has three HCE units that meet monthly. Monthly lessons are provided by University of Illinois Extension Offices and members share this information with each other.

Charlotte Tarrant, a member of the Freedom HCE unit, made a new banner for the clubs to use at state and county events. The Freedom unit meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, March through December, at the Carroll County Extension Office, 642 S. East St, Mt. Carroll.

To learn about HCE call the Carroll County Extension Office at 815-244-9444.

Mount CarrollAgricultureExtension news
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois