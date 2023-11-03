HCE members make new banner for county clubs to use

MT. CARROLL – Through the years, the HCE organization has changed to continue/progress with the current times, trends or needs.

It was first known as Home Bureau Federation for farm wives. Today, it is Home & Community Education, with the goal being education for home and community. Members work to promote social and economic well-being in homes and neighborhoods.

Carroll County has three HCE units that meet monthly. Monthly lessons are provided by University of Illinois Extension Offices and members share this information with each other.

Charlotte Tarrant, a member of the Freedom HCE unit, made a new banner for the clubs to use at state and county events. The Freedom unit meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, March through December, at the Carroll County Extension Office, 642 S. East St, Mt. Carroll.

To learn about HCE call the Carroll County Extension Office at 815-244-9444.