‘Meet the Director’: Dixon library open house Nov. 4

Christina Keasler is library’s new director

Dixon library director Christina Keasler hopes to turn a currently unused section of the library into a reading nook. The library has grants and other funding to renovate parts of the old building.

Dixon library director Christina Keasler hopes to turn a currently unused section of the library into a reading nook. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Meet the Dixon Public Library’s new director during a drop-in open house Saturday, Nov. 4.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at the library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave. Stop in for refreshments and conversation with new director Christina Keasler.

The Dixon Public Library Board of Trustees on Aug. 14 unanimously voted to hire Keasler as the full-time director. Keasler comes to Dixon from the Glen Ellyn Public Library, where she served as the Youth Department director. She had been on staff there since 2012, according to the Glen Ellyn Public Library’s website.

