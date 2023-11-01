Dixon High School students selected for Student Hall of Fame

DIXON – Dixon High School has announced the list of students selected to the September and October Hall of Fame.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort; outstanding attitude toward the subject; leadership; and class participation. September’s Student Hall of Fame honorees are:

Business: Jackson Koehler

Driver’s Education: Dawson Kemp

English: Emmy Elvin

Foreign Language: Emily Smith

Health: Eliza Zimmerman

Industrial Arts: Matt Castro

Math: Ashlyn Southard

Music: El Maass

PE: Keegan Shirley

Science: Hayden Fulton

Social Studies: David Szeszycki

From the above named students, two students were selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The September Teens of the Month are Emily Smith and Hayden Fulton.

Students selected by their teachers in October for the Student Hall of Fame are:

Business: Gage Helfrich

Driver’s Education: Leah Carlson

English: Jacob Fernandez

Foreign Language: Lucelia Feick

Health: Sophia Wendt

Industrial Arts: Alyssa Bradley

Math: Summer Cordle

Music: Leah Stach

PE: Rebecca Hoyle

Science:Teyla Wendt

Social Studies: Dominik Zachary

October’s Elk Teens of the Month are Summer Cordle and Rebecca Hoyle.