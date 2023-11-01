Dixon High School students selected for Student Hall of Fame

DIXON – Dixon High School has announced the list of students selected to the September and October Hall of Fame.
Students are selected monthly from various departments because they displayed one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort; outstanding attitude toward the subject; leadership; and class participation. September’s Student Hall of Fame honorees are:
- Business: Jackson Koehler
- Driver’s Education: Dawson Kemp
- English: Emmy Elvin
- Foreign Language: Emily Smith
- Health: Eliza Zimmerman
- Industrial Arts: Matt Castro
- Math: Ashlyn Southard
- Music: El Maass
- PE: Keegan Shirley
- Science: Hayden Fulton
- Social Studies: David Szeszycki
From the above named students, two students were selected as Elks Teens of the Month. The September Teens of the Month are Emily Smith and Hayden Fulton.
Students selected by their teachers in October for the Student Hall of Fame are:
- Business: Gage Helfrich
- Driver’s Education: Leah Carlson
- English: Jacob Fernandez
- Foreign Language: Lucelia Feick
- Health: Sophia Wendt
- Industrial Arts: Alyssa Bradley
- Math: Summer Cordle
- Music: Leah Stach
- PE: Rebecca Hoyle
- Science:Teyla Wendt
- Social Studies: Dominik Zachary
October’s Elk Teens of the Month are Summer Cordle and Rebecca Hoyle.