Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s 20th anniversary celebration set for Oct. 21

DIXON – The Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center will mark its 20th anniversary with a gala to celebrate two decades of support for cancer patients and their families in the Sauk Valley community.

Home of Hope is a local nonprofit organization that provides an environment of support to cancer patients and their families from diagnosis through recovery with education, assistance and therapeutic services. The gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Sauk Valley Community College’s Dillon Mall, 173 Route 2, Dixon. The public is invited to attend.

“This gala is not only a celebration of our remarkable history but also an opportunity to join hands and continue our mission of providing steadfast care to cancer patients and their families,” Home of Hope Executive Director Joan Padilla said. “Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center has been a beacon of hope since its inception in 2003, and this event serves as a testament to our dedication and commitment to this cause.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., welcoming guests to a night of warmth and community spirit with a dinner, entertainment by Chicago’s very own Jasmine and Perona duo and the Dessert Dash Auction. Individual tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight.

Tickets can be bought by calling 815-288-4673 or online at homeofhopeonline.org.