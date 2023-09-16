Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Sept. 1-8, 2023

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Curtis and Beverly M. Smith to Scott Gifford and Jacquelyn Marie Tegeler, 407 S. Fifth Ave., Albany, $250,000.

Justin A. and Patience B. Tenney to Larry D. and Laurel M. Reiss Trust, one parcel on Sand Road, Fulton, $11,000.

Mark C. Sisson to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 2, 17508 Freeport Road, Sterling, $0.

Mark C. Sisson to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 1, 203 E. 16th St., Sterling, $0.

Zachary G. and Brandy A. Haggard to Curtis J. Defrang, 26751 Covell Road, Sterling, $146,000.

Derek M. Venhuizen to Michael North, 804 12th Ave., Fulton, $2,000.

Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer to John J. Kophamer, 17792 Holly Road, Morrison, $98,256.

Joey and Erika Candella to Robert Scott McNelis and Devin Allen Anderson, 28509 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $145,000.

Shane and Maryssa Albert to Dixon Cider LLC, 504 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $55,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 205 E. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $55,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 1104 E. 14th St., Sterling, $45,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 501 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Ruby 11 Sterling LLC to SGG Sterling LLC (Singhal Acquisitions), 3201-3219 E. Lincolnway, Sterling (Northland Plaza, home of JoAnne’s Fabrics and Crafts, Sherwin Williams Paints, Suzie’s Video Poker & Slots, etc.), $2 million.

Lancaster Real Estate Development to LNL Properties LLC, 202 E. Third St., Sterling (Bella Vita Hair Design), $70,000.

Gregory M. and Tammy L. Landes to Deanna Denise Woodberry, 1110 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $94,000.

Juan Gaeta to Alejandro Cal Xona, 500 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $17,000.

Ryan W. and Sara A. Renkes to Michael Joseph and Kathryn Jo Henrekin, 8863 Autumn St., Rock Falls, $250,000.

Jeffrey A. and Laura Lee Walls to Yesenia Solis, 613 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $174,900.

Tamberlan W. Latchford to Brinkmann Holdings LLC, 511 14th Ave., Rock falls, $40,000.

Jennie and Richard Brauer to Raymond and Debra Helt, 906B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $134,000.

Darwin Olsen to Trever R. Mahaffey, 719 16th Ave., Fulton, $148,000.

Cheryl Rumley to James and Karen Boesen, 807 E. 15th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert J. and Jan M. Whitlock to Ashleigh J. Mumford, 218 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert V. Martin and Shirley A. Samson to Jennie Brauer, 906B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gayle K. Evans Trust, Richard L. and Gayle K. Evans, trustees, to Taylor A. Knox, 501 Ave L, Sterling, $96,900.

John F. and Patty J. Bollivar Trust, Farmers National Trust, trustee, to William H. Watson, 302 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $130,000.

Deeds

Redeed LLC to Carmen J. Figueroa and Cristina Montes, 1312 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Everett D. and James J. Hunter Estate, Loretta Soland Estate, Alvera Wingate, Marie Payne, and Robert L. Hunter Estate to Wells Fargo Bank, 22618 Pilgrim Road, Coleta, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Inga K. Washelesky to Arlind Bajrami, 500 E. River Road, Dixon, $90,000.

Lynn Marie Miller to John E. and Meghan M. Schamberger, 894 Hoyle Road, Harmon, $309,000.

Thomas R. and Valerie Ann Rominiski to Karen D. and Anthony C. Coleman, block 7, lot 94, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

Gary W. and Zoila P. Crider to Jeffrey Joseph and Jill A. Hearne, block 21, lot 272, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $37,000.

Gerardo Rodriguez to Gilberto Elizondo, block 27, lot 123, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Arron Smith to Michael Joseph Kucera and Kristin Mary Goss, block 23, lot 142, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Matilde Feliciano-Ortiz, also Feliciano, to Kimberly A. Stewart-Rzeoka, block 5, lot 125, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

Betty J. and Emilion J. Petrick III to Julie M. Hoover, block 29, lot 19, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,700.

David Silva to Anthony P. and Eileen M. Clarke, block 27, lot 42, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $185,000.

Diane K. Landry to David and Nicholas J. Strutzel, block 23, lot 124, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Kathy and Mary Katherine Morley to Joshua A. and Larry A. Saathoff, 1024 Woodhill Circle, Dixon, $200,000.

Hillary L. Hill, also Fahs, to Vicky J. Owen, 348 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $92,000.

Andrew J. and Kristin B. Faber to Jane M. Fox, 608 Ogee Road, Earlville, $706,000.

John N. Danek to Timmie D. Stewart, 809 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $78,000.

Brian and Anthony E. Deseno to Vidal Lopez Ruiz, 1624 Chicago St., Dixon, $45,000.

Ashley and Jacob Kaecker to Debra and James Pershey Sr., 222 W. Division St., Amboy, $140,000.

Jeffrey E. and Taylor Helfrich to Charles A. and Maribeth J. Boonstra, 691 Pheasant Run, Dixon, $382,000.

S. Albert Properties LLC to Dixon Cider LLC, 1219 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $85,000.

Shane M. Albert to Dixon Cider LLC, 1201-1203 Washington Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Jason Daniel Pillion to Dixon Cider LLC, 314-316 Madison Ave., Dixon, $115,000.

Carol A. Moody to Alyssa J. Gascoigne, 207 S. Mason St., Amboy, $42,800.

Terrance L. Cores to Hickory Hill Estates LLC, 301-303 E. Graham St., Dixon, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dolan A. Duncan to Tier One Investment Properties LLC, 1306 W. Second St., Dixon, $0.

Luz and Dionisio Brown to Mary M. Freigo, block 25, lots 2-3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Greg Kobialka to Jolanta Ptasinski, block 16, lot 124, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rooney Family Living Trust, Stephen J. and Adrianne M. Rooney, trustees, to Matthew T. and Carly E. Boeing, block 16, lot 211, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Noel Eros and Maria J. Mabalay Revocable Declaration of Trust, Noel Eros and Maria J. Mabalay, trustees, to Marie Caroll Baptiste, block 15, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Scott Family Trust, William J. and Patricia M. Scott, trustees, to Michelle B. Salinas, block 16, lot 122, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $38,000.

Cindy R. Phillips and Lavina Marschang, co-trustees, to Karen A. Henkel, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Executors deed

James J. and Nancy M. Jorgenson to Jose L. and Juliana A. Gutierrez, block 21, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $64,990.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dennis W. and Vicky J. Green to Gregory C. Davis, 327 S. Main St., Rochelle, $145,800.

Colleen L. Stauffer to Tiffany Cravatta, 511 E Buffalo St., Polo, $11,000.

Patrick and Kara Erickson to Alyssa J. Waters, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $77,000.

Gloria A. Herring to Sandra L. Malahy, 5049 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $275,000.

Cheryl A. Price to Richard Randecker, 2190 N. Everett St. and one other parcel on Everett Street, Mt. Morris, $9,000.

Jennifer R. Squires to Colt Preston and Merinda Hicks, 1118 N. Shadow Wood Drive, Byron, $254,000.

Paul Ernest and Tabitha Hayenga to Richard G. Bicker, Jr., 505 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $139,900.

Brian and Dina Stupec to David Labash and LKBL Properties LLC, 211 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $2,500.

John E. and Carol J. Sudmeier to John K. and Jordan E. Abels, 7901 N Crestview Road, Byron, $350,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office