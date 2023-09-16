September 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Sept. 1-8, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Curtis and Beverly M. Smith to Scott Gifford and Jacquelyn Marie Tegeler, 407 S. Fifth Ave., Albany, $250,000.

Justin A. and Patience B. Tenney to Larry D. and Laurel M. Reiss Trust, one parcel on Sand Road, Fulton, $11,000.

Mark C. Sisson to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 2, 17508 Freeport Road, Sterling, $0.

Mark C. Sisson to Mark Sisson Properties LLC Series 1, 203 E. 16th St., Sterling, $0.

Zachary G. and Brandy A. Haggard to Curtis J. Defrang, 26751 Covell Road, Sterling, $146,000.

Derek M. Venhuizen to Michael North, 804 12th Ave., Fulton, $2,000.

Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer to John J. Kophamer, 17792 Holly Road, Morrison, $98,256.

Joey and Erika Candella to Robert Scott McNelis and Devin Allen Anderson, 28509 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $145,000.

Shane and Maryssa Albert to Dixon Cider LLC, 504 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $55,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 205 E. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $55,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 1104 E. 14th St., Sterling, $45,000.

S. Albert Properties to Dixon Cider LLC, 501 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Ruby 11 Sterling LLC to SGG Sterling LLC (Singhal Acquisitions), 3201-3219 E. Lincolnway, Sterling (Northland Plaza, home of JoAnne’s Fabrics and Crafts, Sherwin Williams Paints, Suzie’s Video Poker & Slots, etc.), $2 million.

Lancaster Real Estate Development to LNL Properties LLC, 202 E. Third St., Sterling (Bella Vita Hair Design), $70,000.

Gregory M. and Tammy L. Landes to Deanna Denise Woodberry, 1110 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $94,000.

Juan Gaeta to Alejandro Cal Xona, 500 S. Cherry St., Morrison, $17,000.

Ryan W. and Sara A. Renkes to Michael Joseph and Kathryn Jo Henrekin, 8863 Autumn St., Rock Falls, $250,000.

Jeffrey A. and Laura Lee Walls to Yesenia Solis, 613 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $174,900.

Tamberlan W. Latchford to Brinkmann Holdings LLC, 511 14th Ave., Rock falls, $40,000.

Jennie and Richard Brauer to Raymond and Debra Helt, 906B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $134,000.

Darwin Olsen to Trever R. Mahaffey, 719 16th Ave., Fulton, $148,000.

Cheryl Rumley to James and Karen Boesen, 807 E. 15th St., Sterling, $75,000.

Quit claim deeds

Robert J. and Jan M. Whitlock to Ashleigh J. Mumford, 218 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Robert V. Martin and Shirley A. Samson to Jennie Brauer, 906B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Gayle K. Evans Trust, Richard L. and Gayle K. Evans, trustees, to Taylor A. Knox, 501 Ave L, Sterling, $96,900.

John F. and Patty J. Bollivar Trust, Farmers National Trust, trustee, to William H. Watson, 302 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $130,000.

Deeds

Redeed LLC to Carmen J. Figueroa and Cristina Montes, 1312 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff, Everett D. and James J. Hunter Estate, Loretta Soland Estate, Alvera Wingate, Marie Payne, and Robert L. Hunter Estate to Wells Fargo Bank, 22618 Pilgrim Road, Coleta, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Inga K. Washelesky to Arlind Bajrami, 500 E. River Road, Dixon, $90,000.

Lynn Marie Miller to John E. and Meghan M. Schamberger, 894 Hoyle Road, Harmon, $309,000.

Thomas R. and Valerie Ann Rominiski to Karen D. and Anthony C. Coleman, block 7, lot 94, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

Gary W. and Zoila P. Crider to Jeffrey Joseph and Jill A. Hearne, block 21, lot 272, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $37,000.

Gerardo Rodriguez to Gilberto Elizondo, block 27, lot 123, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Arron Smith to Michael Joseph Kucera and Kristin Mary Goss, block 23, lot 142, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Matilde Feliciano-Ortiz, also Feliciano, to Kimberly A. Stewart-Rzeoka, block 5, lot 125, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

Betty J. and Emilion J. Petrick III to Julie M. Hoover, block 29, lot 19, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,700.

David Silva to Anthony P. and Eileen M. Clarke, block 27, lot 42, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $185,000.

Diane K. Landry to David and Nicholas J. Strutzel, block 23, lot 124, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Kathy and Mary Katherine Morley to Joshua A. and Larry A. Saathoff, 1024 Woodhill Circle, Dixon, $200,000.

Hillary L. Hill, also Fahs, to Vicky J. Owen, 348 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $92,000.

Andrew J. and Kristin B. Faber to Jane M. Fox, 608 Ogee Road, Earlville, $706,000.

John N. Danek to Timmie D. Stewart, 809 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $78,000.

Brian and Anthony E. Deseno to Vidal Lopez Ruiz, 1624 Chicago St., Dixon, $45,000.

Ashley and Jacob Kaecker to Debra and James Pershey Sr., 222 W. Division St., Amboy, $140,000.

Jeffrey E. and Taylor Helfrich to Charles A. and Maribeth J. Boonstra, 691 Pheasant Run, Dixon, $382,000.

S. Albert Properties LLC to Dixon Cider LLC, 1219 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $85,000.

Shane M. Albert to Dixon Cider LLC, 1201-1203 Washington Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Jason Daniel Pillion to Dixon Cider LLC, 314-316 Madison Ave., Dixon, $115,000.

Carol A. Moody to Alyssa J. Gascoigne, 207 S. Mason St., Amboy, $42,800.

Terrance L. Cores to Hickory Hill Estates LLC, 301-303 E. Graham St., Dixon, $200,000.

Quit claim deeds

Dolan A. Duncan to Tier One Investment Properties LLC, 1306 W. Second St., Dixon, $0.

Luz and Dionisio Brown to Mary M. Freigo, block 25, lots 2-3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Greg Kobialka to Jolanta Ptasinski, block 16, lot 124, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Rooney Family Living Trust, Stephen J. and Adrianne M. Rooney, trustees, to Matthew T. and Carly E. Boeing, block 16, lot 211, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Noel Eros and Maria J. Mabalay Revocable Declaration of Trust, Noel Eros and Maria J. Mabalay, trustees, to Marie Caroll Baptiste, block 15, lot 60, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Scott Family Trust, William J. and Patricia M. Scott, trustees, to Michelle B. Salinas, block 16, lot 122, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $38,000.

Cindy R. Phillips and Lavina Marschang, co-trustees, to Karen A. Henkel, one parcel in Lee Center Township, $0.

Executors deed

James J. and Nancy M. Jorgenson to Jose L. and Juliana A. Gutierrez, block 21, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $64,990.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Dennis W. and Vicky J. Green to Gregory C. Davis, 327 S. Main St., Rochelle, $145,800.

Colleen L. Stauffer to Tiffany Cravatta, 511 E Buffalo St., Polo, $11,000.

Patrick and Kara Erickson to Alyssa J. Waters, 101 N. Main St., Chana, $77,000.

Gloria A. Herring to Sandra L. Malahy, 5049 S. Hidden Heights Road, Oregon, $275,000.

Cheryl A. Price to Richard Randecker, 2190 N. Everett St. and one other parcel on Everett Street, Mt. Morris, $9,000.

Jennifer R. Squires to Colt Preston and Merinda Hicks, 1118 N. Shadow Wood Drive, Byron, $254,000.

Paul Ernest and Tabitha Hayenga to Richard G. Bicker, Jr., 505 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $139,900.

Brian and Dina Stupec to David Labash and LKBL Properties LLC, 211 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $2,500.

John E. and Carol J. Sudmeier to John K. and Jordan E. Abels, 7901 N Crestview Road, Byron, $350,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

