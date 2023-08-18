Shutter to Think: Hang this on the refrigerator door

Evelyn Geerts, 8, of Milledgeville soars over a wall Saturday, August 12, 2023 while competing in the Ninja Farmer course at the Carroll County Fair. Kids ran, jumped, climbed and crawled through a series of obstacles while being timed. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

To readers of this pub it’s no secret that space in print is much more limited regarding news, sports and (gasp) photos. Lots of current market factors are the reasons, but no one wants to read that and I don’t want to type that so let’s just move on.

All that brings me to this image. I really was hoping to see this played big on a front page (as I feel about many of my pictures I say egotistically), but it was condemned to only appear online. It happens and I’m (grinds teeth) fine with that.

Yes there’s still something about the tangible presence of a photograph that will never go out of style. I think it’s because so much more thought goes into the delivery of a printed picture – from the actual making of the photo to the selective editing, adding a little bit of toning, writing the cutline, uploading the image and leaving it in the hands of the copydesk to make their own selections for what goes on the page. From there it goes to the printer, then to you and lastly/hopefully clipped out and stuck to the fridge. Can’t hang the internet on the fridge!

(Smart refrigerator has entered the chat).

So why am I drawn to the photo? It’s really a nice clean image, non-cluttered, peak action, rich colors and nice lines. The young girl’s arm is arrow straight as she clears the wall, her legs are in perfect landing position and her eyes are on target for the touchdown. I’m guessing this is exactly what judges of Olympic gymnastic competitions look for when deciding their scores.

If you had seen this photo, thank you for checking out our online galleries, there’s always lots of good extras on there that can’t quite make it to print. If you’re seeing it here now and firstly, thank you for reading our physical publication. Feel free to make space on the freezer door.

-Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com