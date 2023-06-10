Angel Treasures III is up and running in Dixon

DIXON – Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon’s third resale shop, Angel Treasures III, 847 N. Galena Ave, is up and running.

The store is located next to Jimmy John’s and was previously occupied by optometrist Darrin G. Vits’ Discount Eyewear.

Angel Treasures III joined existing Serenity shops in Winnebago, which opened in October 2016, and the original store, which opened in Oregon in 2001 and is now located at 201 Route 64.

All resale proceeds benefit the hospice home, located at 1658 S. Route 2, just south of Oregon.

Angel Treasures III is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Donations are accepted from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Angel Treasures in Mount Morris is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 201 Route 64.

The Winnebago store, Angel Treasures II, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 126 Benton St.

Both accept donations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Clothing, accessories, housewares, furniture, toys, jewelry, glassware, dishes, collectibles, seasonal items, movies and music are accepted; baby seats, cribs, mattresses, large appliances, TVs, computers, microwaves and encyclopedias are not.

Go to serenityhospiceandhome.org or find it on Facebook to learn more.