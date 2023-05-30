‘Out of this World’ Child Fair coming Saturday to Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – This year’s Sauk Valley Community College Child Fair will connect families with community resources Saturday with an “Out of this World” space exploration theme.

The 38th annual fair, which will feature interactive booths, emergency vehicles and a petting zoo, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on campus, inside and outside, weather permitting. Car set safety checks also will be available.

A few of the exhibitors include 4-C Community Coordinated Child Care, Birth to Five Illinois Region 47, Dixon Family YMCA, Lee County Housing Authority, Sterling Police Department and Brinkley, its comfort dog, Sterling Rock Falls YMCA, Kiwanis of Dixon, The Rink at Pine Creek, and University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners

“The Sauk Valley Child Fair is beneficial to the community because it brings families and community resources together in a fun atmosphere,” said Brenda Helms, Sauk’s director of Business Training and Community Education. “Families learn about a variety of services available in the area, while the kids have fun participating in activities.”

Fair partners include ABC AmeriCorps, CGH Medical Center, KSB Hospital and Sauk Valley Community College.