Rock Falls bird migration walk postponed to May 20

ROCK FALLS — The Spring Migration Bird Walk planned for this weekend has been postponed.

The walk organized by the Rock Falls Birding Trail Committee has been rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. May 20. Avid local birder Tom Doig will serve as guide.

Participants are asked to meet up at the Little Red Schoolhouse Parking Lot in Centennial Park, bring binoculars and water and dress for the weather. The walk will be on a paved path and last until 10 a.m.

Traditionally, birders will spot varieties of vireos, warblers and flycatchers during the tour of the park.