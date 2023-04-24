Dixon police seize loaded gun from student’s car

DIXON — Dixon police took possession of a loaded handgun in a male student’s vehicle Monday while it was parked on school property, police said.
A male juvenile of Dixon was arrested and charged, then processed and released to a parent, a news release from Dixon Police Chief Steven C. Howell Jr. said.
The juvenile in question was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 felony. There also was a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized possession of a weapons, according to a news release from the Dixon police.
The charges are an allegation and there is a presumption of innocence by all parties, police said.
Police said they initially were contacted by administration at the high school about 12:11 p.m. Monday.
The school had made an initial investigation acting on information that reported there might be a firearm in a student’s vehicle. The police said members of the administration then contacted the student while he was on school property and questioned him about it.
Police said the administration then conducted a search of the vehicle and found the loaded firearm, a .45 caliber handgun. Officers were present during the search and took possession of the firearm, the news release said.
Dixon Police said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to provide additional details at 815-288-4411.
Dixon Public Schools has long had intervention procedures and school resource officers on campus.
It has been nearly five years since school resource officer Mark Dallas intervened in a school shooting at the campus on May 16, 2018. Dallas returned fire and shot the gunman, Matthew Milby Jr., who was convicted and sentenced for the incident last year.