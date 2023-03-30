Last chance for Eagle’s Nest Art Show, Hennepin Canal presentation of ‘The Locktender’

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.
Just around the corner
Conservation station. Rock River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold its annual banquet, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St., Rock Falls. Tickets are $65, $90 per couple, $25 for Green Wing Youth and includes dinner, Ducks Unlimited membership and magazine subscription. Sponsorship for land conservation is $250. Event includes a raffle and auction. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 815-631-0612 to inquire.
Last chance. It’s the final showing of the Eagle’s Nest Art Show at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron. The gallery features visual artworks by artists from Oregon, Byron, Rockford, Rock Falls, Dixon, Forreston, Mt. Morris, Ashton and Polo.
Down at the canal. Michigan actor Dexter Brigham presents “The Locktender” 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Central Theater in Geneseo. The performance highlights the struggles and hopes of people who lived along the Hennepin Canal during its heyday. Admission is free to this event sponsored by Friends of the Hennepin Canal.
Iowa sounds. The “Iowa Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame Showcase” will be 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Wild Rose Casino and Hotel in Clinton, Iowa. One of the featured acts is the acoustic trio Bruce Bowman, Mike Pickney and Mitch Evans, who were inducted into the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame in 2018. The other is “Iowa stomp” band The Unidynes of Dave Schneider, Kevin Kash, Dave Layton, Chuck Soenksen and JC Monroe. Admission is free.
Heads or tails? The Quad City Coin Club Show will be 9 a.m., Sunday, April 2 at the Camden Center, 2701 First St., Milan. Admission is free.
Music
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m. April 16
Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling
Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
The Breadth of Greatness, 7:30 p.m. April 22, Vernon Cook Theater, Clinton High School
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building
Youth Center Dances, 7 p.m. April 8, May 13. $3.
Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, Kevin Burt, Birddog Blues Band, Russ Green Band, 3 p.m. May 21
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon
Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4
Bureau County Fair, Princeton
Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon
The First Fridays Open Mic, 6:30 p.m., donation
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m. April 15.
Harold Harrison, 6:30 p.m. May 6
Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m., May 13
Theater productions
Centennial Auditorium, Sterling
Branson’s Ozark Jubilee presents Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 2 p.m. April 15, $17 and up.
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
Franc D’Ambrosio’s Broadway Celebration, 7:30 p.m. April 15
Head East, 7:30 p.m., April 22
The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare the Next Gen, 2 p.m. April 23
From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Rendezvous Arts: Metropolis Oboe Quartet and Faith Humphrey Hill, 5:30 p.m. April 19
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.
Rendezvous Arts: True Colors Baroque and Don Widmer, May 10.
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Rock River Jazz Band, May 7
Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos, May 14
The Style Catz with the Cocoloco Band, May 19
Blues in the Woods Bluesfest, May 21
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Piano Man tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, March 23
Kenny and Dolly in Harmony, April 4-6
Sounds of Summer Beach Boys tribute, April 21-22
A Rock’n’Roll Tribute, May 3-4
Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18
Dueling Pianos, May 24-25
Rock Falls High School
Miss Austen’s Choice, April 27-29
Dixon Public Schools, Wirtz Auditorium, Dixon High School
The Addams Family School Edition, 7 p.m., April 14, 15, 16
Milledgeville High School
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2
Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo
Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 5, 6 and 12, 2 p.m. May 7 and 13.
Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon
Joan Crawford and Bette Davis featuring Jillann Gabriell, 1 p.m. April 17
Art exhibits
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Student-Teacher Art Exhibit, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 to April 28
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon
Phidian Art Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, March 31 to April 22. Awards reception 7 p.m. March 31.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
Transportation by The Next Picture Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through March 31, KSB Hospital Commerce Towers
Markets
Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana
Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday
Leydig Center, 1107 Eyelet Road, Dixon.
Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.
Special interest
Best of Dixon Gala, May 5, Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.
Quad City Coin Club, Camden Center, 2701 First St., Milan. Coin show, 9 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Free.
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Great Blue Heron hike, 1:30 p.m March 19, Lock 3 at Illinois Route 29; Raccoon hike, 1:30 p.m. April 16, Bridge 15/Visitor’s Center; Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/.
Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corp. Children’s Podiatry Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 20, Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St., Morrison. Clinic is free, but appointments are required; call 800-272-0074.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday; Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15; Danny Trejo Talks Tacos, Hollywood and Redemption, 7 p.m. April 4 (virtual).
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays. Lego Builders, 10 a.m. March 28.
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Historical societies
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Lectures and Seminars
Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
“Dixon’s Darkest Day: 1873 Bridge Collapse,” a Dixon Founders Day presentation by Tom Wadsworth, 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 11
Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce
Legislative updates from Clark Kaecher vice president of government affairs, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and Ryan Gleason, manager of Great Lakes Region, United States Chamber of Commerce, 11:30 a.m. April 11, Sterling Federal Bank, 110 E. Fourth St., Sterling. Register 815-625-2400.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.
Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
