Whiteside County conservation hosting logo contest for new education center

MORRISON - The new and upcoming Whiteside County Conservation Education Center is looking for a new logo that will better identify the organization.

The new group is part of the Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation District, focusing on education.

The location of the education center and prairie will be near Fulton, and services will include tours, field trips, a nursery for propagation of Illinois native and rare plant species, workshops/seminars, prairie acreage with hands-on experience of on-site prairie management, and more.

The new logo will be used on the WCCEC website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenirs, and gifts.

The contest is open to the public, at all age levels. Contestants are permitted to work in groups; however, only one prize will be awarded regardless of group size.

The contest is open from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, and the board of the organization will select the finalists by March 8 with the winner being announced in mid-March.

All entries must be submitted electronically to the WCCEC board at whitesidecountyswcd@hotmail.com.

Submissions must include the full name of the person designing the logo, email address, postal address, and telephone number.

The logo’s design should reflect the values of the group, which includes providing a public facility welcoming individuals and groups to promote research, education, and inspiration regarding the importance of conservation and restoration of the environment. It should also include the name of the organization, spelled out or abbreviated.

The prize for the winning entry is $350.

Go to the Whiteside County Soil & Water Conservation District’s website at whitesidecountyswcd.com or Facebook at www.facebook.com/whiteside.swcd for more information.