State treasurer releases information about unclaimed cash database

SPRINGFIELD – There are millions of names in Illinois’ database of unclaimed cash and property, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said this week.

“We return unclaimed property year-round, but it’s that time of year when reuniting extra money and keepsakes with their rightful owners is even more special,” Frerichs said. “Check our database at www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to find out if you have some extra holiday cash or property to claim.”

What is unclaimed property? It is money or accounts within financial institutions or companies in which there has been no activity for several years and the legal owner has not responded to inquiries by the business. In Illinois, the state treasurer is tasked with safeguarding unclaimed property, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

Unclaimed property is reported to the treasurer’s office two times each year, so it is recommended that individuals check the database every six months.

An estimated 1 in 4 adults in Illinois who search the treasurer’s database find unclaimed property, and the average claim is $1,000. Frerichs has returned $1.5 billion in unclaimed property during his tenure, setting records along the way.

Frerichs prioritized changes in technology, efficiency and state law to streamline the unclaimed property process. The state treasurer’s office has added electronic claims, eliminated red tape that slowed small-money claims, and leveraged technology to allow payments to be made without a claim even needing to be filed.