Barb Biba, left, secretary at Riverdale Preschool of Rock Falls Elementary District 13, accepts the donation of hats and mittens from Darla Ewing of the Rock Falls Rotary's community service committee. The group collected warm weather gear and then donated it to all the elementary schools in the Rock Falls area. The Rotary says children often lose these items and need replacements. (Provided by Betty Clementz)