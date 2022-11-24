Volunteers make Thanksgiving dinner possible in Dixon

Volunteers came together Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 to prepare and distribute meals from the Kay Cee Hall in Dixon. Over the last several days, over 500 pounds of turkey has been cooked and carved, dozens of pumpkin pies have been sliced, and mounds of mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans have been served. The dinners were given out through a drive through or walk in process for no charge, though many made donations. Money received will be given back into the community to the local food bank.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)