November 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Volunteers make Thanksgiving dinner possible in Dixon

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Volunteers came together Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 to prepare and distribute meals from the Kay Cee Hall in Dixon. Over the last several days, over 500 pounds of turkey has been cooked and carved, dozens of pumpkin pies have been sliced, and mounds of mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans have been served. The dinners were given out through a drive through or walk in process for no charge, though many made donations. Money received will be given back into the community to the local food bank.

Image 1 of 7
Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Volunteer Darla Russell accepts rolls from Leo and Linda Patterson Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at the Knights of Columbus’ Thanksgiving meal in Dixon. Volunteers lined up with trays while others served the the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Dixon
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media